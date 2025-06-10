SqlDBM Announces MCP Server Release and Growing Databricks Partnership Live at Data + AI Summit 2025

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SqlDBM, the leading cloud-native data modeling platform for the enterprise, today announces the release of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server live at Databricks Data + AI Summit 2025. This powerful component makes it easier for data teams to expose their structured data models and metadata in formats that large language models (LLMs) and generative AI tools can access. The company is committed to bringing organizations closer to governed and context-aware AI.

The announcement coincides with SqlDBM achieving Validated Partner status with Databricks, deepening a multi-year partnership focused on helping enterprise data teams scale modern analytics and AI efforts with trusted, well-structured data.

“What makes this moment especially exciting is how data modeling is now playing an ever more critical role in creating trusted and accurate AI models,” said Serge Gershkovich, Head of Product at SqlDBM. “It’s a privilege to be on the front lines with Databricks and to learn about the cutting-edge use cases in AI while supporting our joint customers throughout their journey.”

Joint customers are already seeing results from the Databricks + SqlDBM ecosystem.

“SqlDBM has fundamentally streamlined our data modeling process in the Databricks environment,” said Ansel D’Souza, Data Modelling Capability Lead at FrieslandCampina. “It’s enabled us to iterate faster, stay aligned across teams, and maintain a clear, living blueprint of our data architecture.”

Attendees of the Data + AI Summit 2025 can visit SqlDBM at Booth #513 to meet data modeling experts and see live product demos.

For more information, visit www.sqldbm.com or the Databricks Data + AI Summit 2025 official website.

About SqlDBM

SqlDBM is the leading cloud data modeling platform for the enterprise, empowering data teams to design, standardize, and document their structured data for scalable analytics. Trusted by global enterprises and recognized as ‘Database Modeling Solution of the Year 2024’ by Data Breakthrough Awards, SqlDBM integrates seamlessly with cloud data platforms like Databricks, Snowflake, and Google BigQuery.