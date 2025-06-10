Venu Holding Corporation and Aramark Sports + Entertainment Forge Landmark Strategic Partnership

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Venu Holding Corporation (“VENU” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: VENU), a developer, owner, and operator of upscale live music venues and premium hospitality destinations, and Aramark Sports + Entertainment (Aramark) have announced a strategic partnership to establish a market-leading standard for guest experience. VENU, the premier hospitality and live music venue developer, has awarded Aramark the contracts for food & beverage concessions, artist and branded venue retail, and facilities management, including custodial and grounds maintenance, cleaning, and engineering services.

The multi-venue agreement, which includes an equity investment in VENU, will be implemented across three of the Company’s flagship amphitheaters:

Sunset Amphitheater at Broken Arrow located just outside of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and slated to open in spring of 2026.

Sunset Amphitheater at McKinney powered by EIGHT Beer in McKinney, Texas, anticipated to open in summer of 2026.

Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where Aramark and VENU will expand upon their existing relationship.

VENU has been nationally recognized for disrupting the industry by prioritizing premium, fan-first experiences. As part of the long-term partnership, Aramark will support VENU in delivering exceptional service across its fan experiences including the Company’s most exclusive hospitality spaces, such as VENU’s signature Luxe FireSuites and the elevated members-only Aikman Clubs, built in collaboration with NFL Hall of Famer, Troy Aikman.

“VENU’s ‘fan-founded’ philosophy aligns perfectly with our commitment to creating unforgettable experiences,” said Alison Birdwell, President and CEO of Aramark Sports + Entertainment. “We are thrilled to support their approach to transforming the live entertainment space and to help bring their groundbreaking vision to life.”

“When you combine the leading name in premium hospitality with our fan-first, experience-driven venues, transformation is inevitable,” said Founder, Chairman, and CEO of VENU, J.W. Roth. “From the very beginning, we’ve been searching for a strategic partner who wouldn’t just match our energy but exceed every expectation. Aramark brings a proven legacy of industry innovation, sustainable sourcing, chef-driven menus, and elevated premium suite and club service. Our experiences are built around the fan, and Aramark’s commitment to excellence makes them the ideal partner to come alongside us in this journey. We couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead.”

The partnership between VENU and Aramark underscores a shared, strategic commitment to transforming the live entertainment experience. Aramark joins a growing list of brands that have chosen to align with VENU including Troy Aikman’s EIGHT Beer, Ford Dealerships, Boingo, and Ryan LLC. These alliances set a powerful foundation for the future of premium entertainment.

Source: Venu Holding Corporation

ABOUT VENU HOLDING CORPORATION:

Venu Holding Corporation (“VENU”) (NYSE American: VENU), founded by Colorado Springs entrepreneur and 2023 VenuesNow All-star, J.W. Roth, is a premier hospitality and live music venue developer dedicated to crafting luxury, artist-centric, experience-driven entertainment destinations. VENU’s campuses in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Gainesville, Georgia, each feature Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, The Hall at Bourbon Brothers, and unique to Colorado Springs, Notes Eatery and the 9,570-seat Ford Amphitheater. Expanding with new multi-season Sunset Amphitheaters in Oklahoma and Texas, VENU’s upcoming large-scale venues will host between 12,500 and 20,000 guests, continuing VENU’s vision of redefining the premium live entertainment experience. Click here to view our company overview.

VENU has been recognized nationally by The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Denver Post, Billboard, VenuesNow, and Variety for its innovative and disruptive approach to live entertainment. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as AEG Presents and NFL Hall of Famer and Founder of EIGHT Elite Light Beer, Troy Aikman, VENU continues to shape the future of the entertainment landscape. For more information, visit VENU’s website, Instagram, LinkedIn, or X.

ABOUT ARAMARK SPORTS + ENTERTAINMENT:

Aramark Sports + Entertainment serves more than 150 award-winning food and beverage and retail programs in premier professional and collegiate stadiums and arenas along with convention centers, cultural attractions, performance venues, and unique entertainment destinations across North America. The company has received accolades for industry innovations including autonomous markets and dining concepts powered by artificial intelligence and has provided hospitality services at high-profile sporting events like the MLB World Series, MLB at Rickwood Field, NBA All-Star, and Indianapolis 500. Visit Aramark Sports + Entertainment's website to learn more or connect on LinkedIn and X.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.