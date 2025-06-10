Elastio and Atayo Partner to Redefine Cloud Security with Ransomware Recovery Assurance

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastio, the leading Ransomware Recovery Assurance Platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Atayo Group Inc. (Atayo), a premier cloud consulting firm specializing in transformative cloud solutions. This collaboration combines Elastio’s expert ransomware detection and data integrity technology with Atayo’s deep cloud architecture and operations expertise to deliver comprehensive, secure, and resilient enterprise cloud outcomes.

"Partnering with Elastio enhances our ability to deliver secure, forward-looking cloud architectures. The ability to assure backup recoverability against ransomware threats is now a mission-critical requirement." Share

In today’s evolving threat landscape, prevention alone is no longer enough. Businesses must prove recoverability and confidently restore operations when cyberattacks or data corruption strike. This partnership enables Atayo’s clients to integrate Elastio Ransomware Recovery Assurance Platform capabilities into their cloud environments, helping them continuously validate backups, detect ransomware and insider threat encryption early, and pinpoint clean recovery points before disaster strikes.

“We’re excited to partner with Atayo to expand the reach of our Data Integrity platform,” said Christopher Sauer, Global Vice President of Alliances and Channels at Elastio. “Atayo’s reputation for delivering meaningful, cloud-native transformations aligns perfectly with our mission to ensure customers can recover with confidence, not just hope.”

Atayo brings a wealth of cloud consulting experience across cloud migrations, DevOps, security, and managed services. By integrating Elastio into its offerings, Atayo will empower clients with a new layer of resilience, ensuring that cloud backups are not only stored but also secure, clean, and ready to restore.

“Partnering with Elastio enhances our ability to deliver secure, forward-looking cloud architectures,” said Wayne Lacy, Managing Partner at Atayo. “The ability to assure backup recoverability against ransomware threats is now a mission-critical requirement for any organization operating in the cloud.”

For more information on how Elastio and Atayo are redefining cloud backup recovery and ransomware protection, visit www.elastio.com or contact Christopher Sauer, Global Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Channels, at partner@elastio.com.

About Elastio

Elastio is the only platform purpose-built to ensure backup data recovery readiness in the cloud. With real-time backup scanning, ransomware detection, and clean recovery point validation, Elastio enables enterprises to protect and restore their critical cloud data with speed, confidence, and integrity. Learn more at www.elastio.com

About Atayo

Atayo Group Inc. is a cloud consultancy delivering powerful transformations and meaningful business outcomes. With services spanning cloud strategy, migration, DevOps, and security, Atayo enables organizations to harness the full power of the cloud through tailored, scalable solutions. Learn more at www.atayogroup.com