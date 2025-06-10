Healthcare Horizons Partners with Wasson Enterprise and Ascendant Advisory Group to Accelerate Growth and Innovation in Claims Auditing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthcare Horizons, a leader in healthcare claims auditing and recovery services, announced that Wasson Enterprise and Ascendant Advisory Group (AAG) have partnered to purchase the company as part of a strategic effort working alongside Randy King, President of Healthcare Horizons, to expand service offerings and enhance its healthcare solutions portfolio.

Healthcare Horizons partners with organizations, including Fortune 100 companies nationwide, utilizing sophisticated data analytics, healthcare expertise, and proprietary methodologies to test claims payment accuracy of third-party administrators (TPAs). Through these proven approaches, healthcare organizations can identify claim payment errors, facilitate overpayment recovery, and implement process improvements, resulting in significant cost savings, improved financial performance, and enhanced oversight. Healthcare Horizons' comprehensive auditing services ensure appropriate administration of healthcare plans while delivering measurable return on investment through data-driven insights and industry-leading expertise.

"This partnership empowers Healthcare Horizons to accelerate our growth while delivering even greater value for our clients," said Randy King, President, Healthcare Horizons. "By joining forces with Wasson Enterprise and Ascendant Advisory Group, we're not just expanding our capabilities—this marks a pivotal chapter in our journey to break the traditional model of managing healthcare dollars while setting the standard for excellence in claims integrity and value creation. As the industry's leading advisors in healthcare claims accuracy, our obsession with driving value and savings is matched only by our commitment to client service.”

The acquisition brings together Healthcare Horizons' industry expertise with the strategic vision and resources of Wasson Enterprise, a family office founded by former Walgreens CEO Greg Wasson, and the specialized healthcare consulting capabilities of Ascendant Advisory Group (AAG), a boutique investment banking advisory group based out of Montana. Dev Warren, founder of AAG, will assume the role of CEO of Healthcare Horizons, while Randy King will continue in his leadership as President.

"Randy King and the talented team at Healthcare Horizons have built an exceptional company, delivering on the promise of high-quality claims auditing and recovery services," said Mike Lingle, SVP of Partner Development, Capital Strategy, Wasson Enterprise. "The healthcare landscape continues to evolve rapidly, and Healthcare Horizons' expertise is more valuable than ever. This acquisition will provide them with additional resources to expand their services while maintaining the commitment to excellence that has made them industry leaders."

Dev Warren of Ascendant Advisory Group said, "Healthcare Horizons has established itself as a trusted partner for companies nationwide. We are excited to provide access to strategic, operating, and financial resources to support their continued growth while preserving the client-focused approach that has made them successful."

Wasson Enterprise and Ascendant Advisory Group bring significant healthcare industry expertise and a track record of successful strategic investments. This partnership represents a natural evolution for all organizations involved, combining complementary strengths to create additional value for clients.

About Healthcare Horizons

Healthcare Horizons, LLC is an industry-leader in healthcare claims auditing for self-insured employers. Their clients include companies at the very top of the Fortune 500. They utilize data analytics, healthcare expertise, and proprietary methodologies to test claims payment accuracy of third-party administrators (TPA). Their goal is to ensure appropriate administration of the employers' healthcare plans and to identify any recoverable overpayments to provide a positive return on investment for their clients. For more information, visit healthcarehorizons.com.

About Wasson Enterprise

Wasson Enterprise (WE) is a family office founded in 2016 by Greg and Kim Wasson. The firm strategically invests in and actively supports businesses across the development spectrum—from early-stage startups to venture-backed companies and private equity opportunities. While sector agnostic in approach, WE leverages deep expertise in retail, consumer products, healthcare, manufacturing, and fulfillment operations. The team provides comprehensive operational support to portfolio companies, helping drive sustainable growth and value creation. For more information, visit wassonenterprise.com.

About Ascendant Advisory Group

Ascendant Advisory Group (AAG) partners with business owners and executives to implement action-driven strategies that deliver measurable growth and increased profitability. Unlike traditional consultants who provide theoretical plans, AAG actively engages with management to execute specific initiatives across strategic planning, operations, capital structure, governance, organizational design, and M&A. The firm's relationship-based approach extends to its highly selective M&A practice, where it optimizes businesses pre-sale, facilitates successful integrations, and leverages operational expertise to identify high-ROE acquisition targets, while also providing comprehensive evaluation services that give owners critical insights into their company's current and potential future value. For more information, visit ascendantadvisory.com.