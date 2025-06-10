-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to EFMT 2025-NQM2

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to seven classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from EFMT 2025-NQM2, a $282.8 million non-prime RMBS transaction. The underlying collateral, comprising 656 residential mortgages, is characterized by a notable concentration of alternative income documentation, with 83.9% of the loans underwritten using bank statements, DSCR, and asset underwriting documentation types. The majority of loans are either classified as non-qualified mortgages (56.9%) or exempt (40.1%) from the Ability-to-Repay/Qualified Mortgage rule due to being originated for non-consumer loan purposes. LendSure Mortgage Corp. (LendSure), an affiliated originator of Ellington Management Group (“Ellington”) originated 36.6% of the pool.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Asset Loss Model (REALM), an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1009865

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Edward DeVito, Senior Managing Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2319
edward.devito@kbra.com

Liam Vauk, Associate
+1 646-731-1323
liam.vauk@kbra.com

Sharif Mahdavian, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2301
sharif.mahdavian@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Edward DeVito, Senior Managing Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2319
edward.devito@kbra.com

Liam Vauk, Associate
+1 646-731-1323
liam.vauk@kbra.com

Sharif Mahdavian, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2301
sharif.mahdavian@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA’s Nitin Bhasin, Global Head of CMBS, Elected to CREFC’s Board of Governors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA, a global full-service credit rating agency, is pleased to announce that Nitin Bhasin, CFA, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS), has been elected to the Board of Governors of the Commercial Real Estate Finance Council (CREFC). CREFC is the leading trade association for the $5 trillion commercial real estate (CRE) finance industry and serves as a vital forum for market participants to engage in key policy, marke...

KBRA Credit Profile Releases CREFC June Conference 2025: Day 1 Recap

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA Credit Profile (KCP) was in attendance for the opening day of the Commercial Real Estate Finance Council’s (CREFC) annual June conference in New York City, which hosted nearly 1,200 attendees. Audiences listened as industry leaders discussed the challenges and opportunities facing commercial real estate (CRE) within the current macroeconomic environment. Key Takeaways Geopolitical fragmentation and trade tensions are reshaping global economic relationships, with...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Refinancing of Hildene TruPS Resecuritization A11BC, LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of refinancing notes issued by Hildene TruPS Resecuritization A11BC, LLC (HTR-A11BC), a securitization of the Class C-1, C-2 and C-3 notes from ALESCO Preferred Funding XI, LTD. (“ALESCO XI”) HTR-A11BC is expected to have an initial collateral notional value of $101.7 million, while the total outstanding notional value of the Class C-1, C-2 and C-3 notes of $117.0, inclusive of outstanding accumulated deferred interest...
Back to Newsroom