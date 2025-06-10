Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Agreement with Abbott for Integration of Automated Insulin Delivery Systems with Future Glucose-Ketone Sensor

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (Nasdaq: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced an agreement to develop and commercialize integrated diabetes solutions that combine Abbott's future dual glucose-ketone sensor with Tandem's innovative insulin delivery systems to provide more options for people to manage their diabetes.

The Abbott sensor, currently under development, will combine glucose and ketone sensing technology that aims to help people living with diabetes detect early ketone rise to avoid life-threatening diabetic ketoacidosis.

"Integrating our advanced insulin delivery systems with Abbott’s future glucose-ketone sensor has the potential to help empower people with diabetes to take faster, more informed action to protect their health and improve outcomes," said John Sheridan, president and chief executive officer. "We are excited to continue our partnership with Abbott and look forward to working with them to bring this new integration to customers in the future."

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, manufactures and sells advanced automated insulin delivery systems that reduce the burden of diabetes management, while creating new possibilities for patients, their loved ones, and healthcare providers. The Company’s pump portfolio features the Tandem Mobi system and the t:slim X2 insulin pump, both of which feature Control-IQ+ advanced hybrid closed-loop technology. Tandem Diabetes Care is based in San Diego, California. For more information, visit tandemdiabetes.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, development plans to integrate Tandem insulin delivery systems with Abbott dual glucose and ketone sensing technology. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including risks, for example, that technical challenges, clinical or regulatory hurdles or other factors may prevent or delay integration, as well as other risks identified in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. Tandem undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement in this press release because of new information, future events or other factors.

