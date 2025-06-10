CRH Medical Corporation and WovenX Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance GI Patient Access and Streamline Care Delivery

ATLANTA & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CRH Medical Corporation (“CRH”), a leading provider of products and services for gastrointestinal (GI) providers and a wholly owned subsidiary of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (“WELL”), has announced a strategic partnership with WovenX Health (“WovenX”), a leader in integrated virtual specialty care. Together, they aim to deliver integrated, next-generation GI practice solutions designed to resolve persistent challenges surrounding patient access and operational capacity.

This collaboration merges CRH’s clinically validated GI solutions with WovenX’s advanced virtual visit platform to create a scalable framework that enhances operational performance, expands patient access, and elevates care delivery across the GI community. WovenX’s on-demand service offering enables practices to increase appointment availability, unlocks underutilized capacity in high-value procedural areas, streamline workflows, and deliver timely, patient-centered care at the speed of need.

“Partnering with WovenX Health lets GI practices deliver technology-enabled, guideline-based care in minutes rather than months,” said Russ Arjal MD, AGAF, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at WovenX . “Patients consistently praise the experience, and our Net Promoter Score ranks among the highest in healthcare. This approach enables practices to unlock new growth opportunities and capture meaningful downstream revenue. We are excited to partner with CRH to deepen our impact and expand our presence within the GI community.”

Together, WovenX and CRH are addressing long-standing barriers to access and efficiency, offering providers a cohesive and consumer-centric model for GI care.

“This partnership represents a strategic extension of the solutions we’re already delivering to our GI physician customers, amplifying the value of our collaborative approach,” said Jay Kreger, CEO of CRH Medical Corporation. “By combining CRH’s GI expertise and network with WovenX’s intelligent platform, we’re equipping practices with the tools they need to improve patient access and outcomes, raise standards of care, and drive meaningful, long-term transformation in care delivery.”

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL’s mission is to tech-enable healthcare providers. We do this by developing the best technologies, services, and support available, which ensures healthcare providers are empowered to positively impact patient outcomes. WELL’s comprehensive healthcare and digital platform includes extensive front and back-office management software applications that help physicians run and secure their practices. WELL’s solutions enable more than 42,000 healthcare providers between the US and Canada and power the largest owned and operated healthcare ecosystem in Canada with more than 210 clinics supporting primary care, specialized care, and diagnostic services. In the United States WELL’s solutions are focused on specialized markets such as the gastrointestinal market, women’s health, primary care, and mental health. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WELL” and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol “WHTCF”. To learn more about WELL, please visit: www.well.company.

About CRH Medical Corporation

CRH is a North American company focused on providing gastroenterologists with innovative services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. CRH also provides locum tenens and permanent placement anesthesia staffing solutions to provider groups, hospitals, and ASCs. In 2014, CRH became a full-service gastroenterology anesthesia company that provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers. To date, CRH has completed 50 acquisitions, and now serves over 140 ASCs in 20 states. In addition, CRH owns the “CRH O'Regan System,” a single-use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology that is safe and highly effective in treating all grades of hemorrhoids. Learn more at https://crhmedcorp.com.

About WovenX Health

WovenX Health is redefining specialty care through its on-demand platform by integrating intelligent technology, GI-trained virtual care teams, and proven operational workflows into a cohesive, scalable solution. Designed to accelerate access, elevate clinical performance, and simplify patient journeys, WovenX empowers healthcare organizations to thrive, delivering Care to the Power of Now. Learn more at www.wovenxhealth.com.