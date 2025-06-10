Fedrigoni and Palantir Partner to Accelerate Operational Transformation with AI

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) today announced a multi-year partnership with Fedrigoni, a global reference manufacturer of specialty papers for packaging and other creative applications, self-adhesive labels, graphic supports for visual communication, and RFID. This strategic alliance aims to accelerate Fedrigoni's digital transformation by leveraging advanced AI capabilities and Palantir's innovative solutions. Initially focused on stock optimization and demand forecasting, the partnership is now expanding to support Fedrigoni's comprehensive digital transformation objectives.

The collaboration between Fedrigoni and Palantir represents a pivotal step in enhancing operational efficiency and driving innovation across Fedrigoni's global operations. By utilizing Palantir's cutting-edge AI technology, Fedrigoni seeks to improve its responsiveness to market dynamics and enhance its ability to anticipate and meet customer demands. Fedrigoni is advised on this project by Avatar Investments, a preferred Partner of Palantir in Italy.

"We are delighted to deepen our partnership with Palantir as we embark on this transformative journey," stated Marco Nespolo, CEO of Fedrigoni. "Our collaboration with Palantir will enable us to harness the power of AI to be increasingly agile and competitive in a rapidly evolving market. This partnership is a critical component of our strategy to lead the industry in operational excellence and customer service." Gionata Berna, CIO of Fedrigoni, also emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership: "Integrating Palantir's AI solutions into our operations signifies a major advancement in our digital innovation strategy. The ability to accurately forecast demand and optimize stock levels is just the beginning. We are committed to building a data-driven organization that can swiftly adapt to changes and capitalize on new opportunities."

Palantir's Managing Director for Palantir France and EMEA Executive, François Bohuon, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are excited to collaborate with Fedrigoni on their digital transformation journey. This partnership highlights the transformative potential of AI in traditional industries, and we are honored to support Fedrigoni in achieving their strategic vision. Our technology will empower them to unlock new efficiencies and drive growth." Guillaume Soule, EMEA Manufacturing AI Lead at Palantir, added, "Fedrigoni's forward-thinking approach to digital transformation aligns perfectly with our mission to empower organizations through data-driven insights. By leveraging AI, we are poised to deliver impactful results that will enable Fedrigoni to enhance its operational capabilities and achieve sustained success."

This partnership underscores the growing importance of digital transformation in traditional manufacturing sectors and highlights the role of AI in driving innovation and efficiency. Both companies are committed to a collaborative approach that will deliver breakthrough solutions and create long-term value.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

About Fedrigoni

Founded in 1888 in Verona, Fedrigoni is today the global leader in specialty papers for luxury packaging and premium labels for wines, the third player in the self-adhesive materials market and RFID inlay production, and the second in art and drawing papers with Fabriano brand. With nearly 6,000 people in 28 countries and 74 plants including production sites, cutting and distribution centers, the Group sells and distributes over 25,000 products in 132 countries. For more information: www.fedrigoni.com

About Avatar Investments

Founded in 2024 by Ludovico Fassati and Riccardo Basile, Avatar is helping companies achieve their full potential using the latest AI technologies. Avatar has a unique approach melting consulting with investing. For more information: www.avatar-investments.com

