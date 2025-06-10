American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Termination of Agreements to Sell Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) previously announced that a wholly-owned subsidiary of AFG had reached agreements (“Agreements”) to sell the hotel and related assets and the marina comprising Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina (“Charleston Harbor”), a premier resort property and marina located in Charleston, South Carolina. On June 6, 2025, the Agreements were terminated. AFG will continue to evaluate strategic alternatives for the property.

Charleston Harbor includes two full-service hotels, a 459-slip marina, a full-service restaurant, retail store and other resort amenities. AFG first purchased what became known as Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina in 2002 and has made significant improvements since that time, including construction of The Beach Club, a luxury waterfront resort.

