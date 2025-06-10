Bloomberg Industry Group Partners with STATION DC to Drive Innovation in Policy, Business, and Technology

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloomberg Industry Group and STATION DC, the distinguished non-profit tech hub for technologists, investors, military leaders, and policymakers, today announced a strategic partnership focused on reinforcing Washington, D.C.’s role as a hub for innovation and advancing initiatives that enhance national competitiveness.

The partnership combines Bloomberg Industry Group’s decades of expertise in leveraging technology to support legal, regulatory, and business intelligence with STATION DC’s ability to convene prominent technologists, investors, and policymakers. Together, they aim to create opportunities where business leaders, government officials, and innovators can collaborate on addressing critical challenges, such as artificial intelligence, energy, advanced manufacturing, and the evolving regulatory landscape.

“At Bloomberg Industry Group, our mission is to empower professionals managing legal, tax, and government affairs with the tools and insights they need to navigate complex environments,” said Josh Eastright, CEO, Bloomberg Industry Group. “From our founding in 1929 as The Bureau of National Affairs (BNA) in Washington, DC, Bloomberg Industry Group has been committed to supporting the region and fostering its vibrant innovation economy. Our collaboration with STATION DC aligns with our commitment to creating an environment where technology, policy, and business intersect. With hundreds of our technologists based in the DMV, we’re excited to contribute to the growth of this vibrant community.”

“Washington is where consequential decisions get made—and the innovation economy is no longer on the sidelines of those conversations,” said James Barlia, Executive Director of STATION DC. “Partnering with Bloomberg Industry Group helps us to foster conversations and community for an opportunity to drive what's next in innovation.”

The partnership will result in a series of co-hosted events, summits, and thought-leadership initiatives taking place throughout the year and kicked off with NETWRX on June 3, a high-impact talent and hiring event during DC’s AI+ Expo. These events aim to create a shared platform that provides influential founders, technologists, policymakers, and investors with the opportunity to collaborate.

About Bloomberg Industry Group

Bloomberg Industry Group empowers professionals in government, law, tax, and accounting with industry knowledge and AI-enabled technology, enabling them to take decisive action and make the most of every opportunity. Bloomberg Industry Group is an affiliate of Bloomberg L.P. For more information, visit bloombergindustry.com.

About STATION DC

STATION DC is a non-profit tech hub and convening space accelerating American innovation at the intersection of technology, policy, and capital. Located in Union Market, STATION DC hosts salons, summits, and working sessions that strengthen the nation’s competitive edge.