Balsam Brands Named Official Brand Licensing Partner for GE Holiday Lighting Starting 2026

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Balsam Brands, parent company of Balsam Hill, a leader in premium artificial Christmas trees and holiday décor, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the distinction of serving as the official global brand licensing partner for GE holiday lighting, beginning with holiday 2026. This strategic partnership highlights Balsam Brands' continued commitment to providing high-quality, innovative products to its customers for the holiday season.

Founded in 2006 by entrepreneur Mac Harman, Balsam Brands is a privately held U.S.-based global company and omni-channel retailer known for leading the way in designing highly realistic, true-to-nature pre-lit Christmas trees and seasonal décor. The company’s driving mission is to help people create joy together, all year round.

A New Era of Holiday Lighting

The partnership between Balsam Brands and GE Lighting, a Savant company, will leverage each company’s respective expertise to bring the acclaimed GE holiday lighting products to new generations of customers. From Thomas Edison’s first incandescent bulb to today’s smart lighting solutions, the GE portfolio of lighting products has always stood at the forefront of innovation. The partnership aims to enhance the holiday experience with advanced lighting solutions that combine GE’s century-long history as a leader in the lighting industry and Balsam Brands’ renowned craftsmanship and dedication to its customers.

“Balsam Brands shares our commitment to superior quality and lighting innovation and we’re looking forward to partnering with them to continue the GE legacy in the holiday space,” said Bob Madonna, CEO of GE Lighting, a Savant company. “We’re already working together as fellow licensees to push the boundaries of creativity so we can bring a spectacular refreshed GE holiday portfolio to consumers in 2026.”

“We are excited to be a GE license partner – an established and trusted name in the lighting industry,” said Mac Harman, CEO of Balsam Brands. “Growing up in Cleveland, where GE Lighting is headquartered, I’ve always known the brand as one of the city's most iconic industries. For me, this partnership feels like a full-circle moment. It allows Balsam Brands to broaden our holiday product range and offer even greater value and assortment to our customers. We’re excited to deliver a world-class lighting experience that truly embodies the spirit of the season for years to come.”

New and existing customers will see an expanded range of GE-branded holiday lighting products, but with Balsam Brands handling the design, production, and distribution. The brand plans to make available premium offerings to retailers, including but not limited to Lowe’s, Michaels, Costco, and Amazon, with the potential to have exclusive product lines or early releases to select retailers.

What This Means for Consumers

Starting in holiday 2026, consumers will be able to purchase an expanded range of holiday lighting products under the GE brand, designed and distributed by Balsam Brands. This collaboration will provide customers with a variety of energy-efficient, durable, and beautifully crafted holiday lighting options that will enhance the way people celebrate the holidays.

About Balsam Brands

The flagship brand of US-headquartered Balsam Brands is Balsam Hill. Balsam Hill (www.balsamhill.com) was founded in 2006, by Mac Harman, with the goal of creating the most realistic, highest-quality artificial Christmas trees for customers and businesses around the world. With a focus on quality and craftsmanship, our trees add the perfect finishing touch for families and communities to celebrate holiday joy together. After 18 years of growth, Balsam Hill’s product offering has expanded to include ornaments, holiday greenery, and seasonal décor, with owned and operated websites in the US, UK, Australia, Germany, France, and Canada.

About the GE brand

With an unparalleled heritage of innovation and quality, the GE brand is among the most valuable, respected and trusted in the world.

From Thomas Edison’s first incandescent commercial light bulb to the latest jet engine brimming with internet-connected sensors and 3D-printed parts, for more than 130 years the GE brand has been associated with pioneering technologies across multiple industries that have spurred world-transforming changes and improved the lives of billions.