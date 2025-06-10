Concord Technologies and Loffler Companies Enter Into Strategic Partnership

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Concord Technologies (“Concord”), a leading provider of Secure Document Exchange, Intelligent Document Processing, and Interoperability solutions, has entered a comprehensive partnership with Loffler Companies, a leading business technology and managed-services provider serving industries including financial services, healthcare, education, legal, and manufacturing.

Through this partnership, Loffler’s clients will have additional capabilities to send and receive documents quickly and securely. They will do so through the integration of Concord’s industry-leading cloud fax and intelligent document processing solutions, including the ability to check document status, route documents, and much more, all directly within their current applications.

Concord’s advanced capabilities for AI-driven efficiencies, along with its long history of secure fax services and strong customer support, were key deciding factors in pursuing a relationship with Concord, said Jeff King Sr., Senior Director of Loffler’s Intelligent Automation Team.

“Loffler Companies is known for being highly selective in bringing the best technology solutions to our customers and we needed a partner who could provide provable cost and speed efficiencies over manual data processing,” King said. “So, we are thrilled to partner with Concord, which has earned a reputation for highly efficient document processing and an industry-leading 99.99% uptime.”

The reach of those benefits will be expanded further as Loffler Companies begins deploying Concord’s Practical AI™ technology for advanced document classification and data extraction services to build customized workflows in client settings.

“Our partnership with Loffler Companies shows the value of what Concord can provide to companies for improving how vital information is exchanged and processed,” added William Cavanaugh, Chief Executive Officer. “And that’s just the starting point. Concord’s Practical AI™ approach to intelligent document processing will then unlock whole new ways to leverage automation to streamline workflows, reduce administrative burden and, ultimately, improve business outcomes.”

About Concord Technologies

Concord Technologies is a leading provider of Secure Document Exchange, Intelligent Document Processing, and Interoperability solutions to healthcare providers, payers, and other highly regulated businesses. For more than 20 years, billions of sensitive records containing valuable patient information have been reliably, accurately, and securely sent and received across Concord’s digital health network, and today, the company processes more than 4 billion pages of protected data each year. The company is also recognized for its best-in-class development of new artificial intelligence technologies, including Concord’s Practical AI™ approach to solving the most pervasive administrative challenges in the healthcare industry and for its industry-leading applications that help its customers grow and manage their business.

About Loffler Companies

Loffler Companies provides the most comprehensive business technology solutions in the country to companies of all sizes, with experts who bring it all together to build secure, optimized technology environments. Loffler's offerings include fully managed IT, cybersecurity services, business security systems, disaster recovery/business continuity, multifunctional copiers and printers, print management services, software and workflow technology consulting, unified communications, and on-site management of print and mail centers.

As one of the top Canon and Konica Minolta dealers in the U.S., Loffler Companies also works with leading partners such as Arctic Wolf, Microsoft, Mitel, 8x8, Xerox, HP, Lexmark, and FP Mailing Solutions. These wide-ranging products and services exist for one purpose: to help organizations succeed. Loffler's specialized trainers, flexible billing and financing options at all price levels and award-winning service and support benefits all clients.

Founded by Jim Loffler in 1986, and now led by James Loffler, Loffler Companies is nationally recognized as a leader in business technology and managed services. Loffler is among the top office solutions dealers in the US for service and support, with more than 500 employees working every day to exceed the expectations of their clients, partners, and the community.