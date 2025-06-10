F5 Secures Sensitive Data and Streamlines Compliance with New FIPS Offering on Red Hat Enterprise Linux

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AWS SUMMIT—F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV), the global leader in delivering and securing every app and API, today announced a solution integrating Red Hat Enterprise Linux with F5 NGINX Plus FIPS compliance functionality, now available in the AWS Marketplace. Building on the F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform, this solution is being unveiled at this week’s AWS Summit to offer unified application security, scalability, and reliability—all essential for protecting sensitive data and maintaining compliance with stringent cryptographic standards, including FIPS (Federal Information Processing Standards).

The NGINX Plus FIPS 140-3 on Red Hat Enterprise Linux offering upholds a commitment to FIPS 140-3 validation standards established by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (CCCS). The F5 NGINX solution delivers interoperability and security of cryptographic modules with a streamlined approach that simplifies the configuration and use of FIPS-compliant products, helping businesses meet core requirements for protecting sensitive data across government, healthcare, legal, and finance sectors.

“The F5 solution running on Red Hat Enterprise Linux highlights our ongoing commitment to provide solutions designed for FIPS that can help government entities and adjacent organizations extend application and API protections across a growing threat landscape while elevating digital capabilities,” said John Maddison, Chief Product and Corporate Marketing Officer at F5. “Now available in the AWS Marketplace, customers can seamlessly access this powerful solution as part of the F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform—the first platform that fully converges high-performance load balancing and traffic management with app and API security.”

Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform, supports compliance with rigorous security protocols and critical cryptographic modules, while F5 NGINX Plus optimizes performance with advanced load balancing, high availability, and secure application delivery. Now more easily deployable via the AWS Marketplace, the integrated solution provides a streamlined customer experience by delivering a fully packaged FIPS offering with an enhanced security posture.

“Governments and security-first organizations need solutions that can extend digital capabilities through application-dependent technologies like AI without compromising security or compliance,” said John Dvorak, Chief Technology Officer, North America Public Sector, Red Hat. “Red Hat Enterprise Linux provides a hardened, security-driven foundation to support applications and processes more consistently across environments. We are pleased to continue to build upon our collaboration with F5 to empower customers to focus on their business priorities while more seamlessly maintaining compliance and protecting valued data.”

For more information on this solution, along with deeper insights into advanced application delivery and security technologies, attend this week’s AWS Summit for direct discussions with industry experts.

Supporting Resources

About F5

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) is the global leader that delivers and secures every app. Backed by three decades of expertise, F5 has built the industry’s premier platform—F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP)—to deliver and secure every app, every API, anywhere: on-premises, in the cloud, at the edge, and across hybrid, multicloud environments. F5 is committed to innovating and partnering with the world’s largest and most advanced organizations to deliver fast, available, and secure digital experiences. Together, we help each other thrive and bring a better digital world to life.

For more information visit f5.com

Explore F5 Labs threat research at f5.com/labs

Follow to learn more about F5, our partners, and technologies: Blog | LinkedIn | X | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

F5 and NGINX are trademarks, service marks, or tradenames of F5, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and the Red Hat logo, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.

Source: F5, Inc.