Intero and Paramount Realty USA Announce Strategic Auction Relationship

NEW YORK & FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paramount Realty USA, a national leader in real estate auctions, and Intero Real Estate Services-East Bay, a top real estate brokerage serving California’s East Bay and beyond, have entered into a strategic enterprise partnership. This alliance enables Intero listing agents to leverage Paramount’s platform to offer auction strategies to their seller-clients.

Through this collaboration, Intero, which is a proud member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, will be able to provide sellers with a best-in-class approach to driving buyer competition and achieving true market value for their properties on a timely basis. The partnership is particularly relevant for high-value, unique, or special listings.

“At Intero, we are always seeking new ways to deliver results for both our agents and our clients,” said Rishi Bakshi, CEO of Intero. “Paramount Realty USA’s auction platform adds a powerful tool to our arsenal—one that brings urgency, competition, and efficiency to the sales process. We’re excited to offer this to our agents and sellers throughout the East Bay and beyond.”

Paramount Realty USA’s team has sold or advised on over $2 billion of real estate and mezzanine interests across North America, leveraging a proprietary process that attracts serious buyers and accelerates sales timelines. The auction format often drives market-value sales by creating a competitive environment and reducing the uncertainty and back-and-forth associated with open-ended negotiations.

“Intero is a forward-thinking brokerage known for its excellence, and we are proud to serve as their auction partner,” said Misha Haghani, founder of Paramount Realty USA. “Together, we will empower sellers with a different approach to selling real estate, while enabling agents to retain and sell more listings.”

Paramount Realty USA will assist Intero agents in identifying the best candidates for auction and guide clients through every step of the process. The partnership is underway and looking forward to its first series of auctions, featuring premier properties from across the East Bay.

About Intero

Intero, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, is a leading real estate brokerage in the San Francisco Bay Area. With a deep understanding of the local market and a commitment to delivering superior results, Intero empowers its agents with the tools, technology, and support to provide unmatched service to buyers and sellers alike.

About Paramount Realty USA

Paramount Realty USA is a prominent national real estate auction firm that collaborates with listing brokers and sellers to maximize value by auction. The team has marketed, sold, or advised on over $2 billion of real estate and mezzanine interests throughout North America. The firm has auctioned luxury, residential, and commercial properties for high-net-worth individuals, private equity firms, developers, family offices, lenders, government agencies, and other owners of real estate. Visit www.prusa.com for more information.