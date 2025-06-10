H2O Innovation Mobile Units Boost Water Resilience

QUEBEC CITY, Quebec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce five new leasing contracts in its mobile fleet which is designed to address requirements in the drinking water, biological wastewater treatment, mining, power generation and various markets. Strategically, the rental of mobile units enables customers to achieve water supply security in critical situations, add resilience to water treatment, and solve problems without having to tie up capital. In the first few months of fiscal year 2025, the Corporation was able to capture new projects to supply mobile units comprising containerized ultrafiltration systems (FlexBox™ UF), containerized reverse osmosis systems (FlexBox™ RO) and membrane bioreactors (MBR) SILO™.

In the case of the FlexBox™ UF sent to an industrial company in Illinois, H 2 O Innovation was able to deliver the system in three days from the initial phone call from the client. The customer was extremely satisfied and has already extended to the initial rental term. "Our mobile units are excellent tactical solutions, which can be deployed both in emergency situations and on a planned basis. The delivery of this mobile unit in three days fully illustrates the agility and commitment of our teams to respond rapidly to the critical needs of our partners. The customer's satisfaction confirms the relevance of our approach and the confidence we inspire in the industrial sector," said Frédéric Dugré, President and CEO of H 2 O Innovation.

The Corporation will also supply a FlexBox™ RO for a power plant in Texas, for a period of eight months. Being able to supply both the containerized system and weekly on-site operational support is what enabled H 2 O Innovation's sales team to secure this project.

Also, the Corporation secured two mine water applications in western Canada where both a combination FlexBox™ UF and RO will be deployed. H 2 O Innovation was selected for these two projects due to its experience in past mining deployments and ability to successfully execute mobile deployments in remote cold weather regions.

Finally, the Corporation won an extension to its rental contract with a Quebec-based recreational tourism company for two membrane bioreactor SILO™ systems. The customer had initially selected H 2 O Innovation for a 1-year contract. The performance of the units has since led the client to renew the contract for an additional three years.

About H 2 O Innovation

