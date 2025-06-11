CORRECTING and REPLACING Blue Star Innovation Partners and PSG Complete Sale of PlayMetrics to Genstar Capital

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release issued June 11, 2025 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

BLUE STAR INNOVATION PARTNERS AND PSG COMPLETE SALE OF PLAYMETRICS TO GENSTAR CAPITAL

Blue Star Innovation Partners (“BSIP”), a growth equity investment firm built by founders, for founders, and PSG, a leading growth equity firm that specializes in partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to capitalize on transformational growth today announced the firms have completed the sale of PlayMetrics, a leading operations management software provider for youth sports organizations, to Genstar Capital.

Founded in 2017, PlayMetrics centralizes administrative functions for youth club sports organizations. On a single, user-friendly interface, PlayMetrics streamlines registration, scheduling, communication, payments, and coaching tools. Today, the company supports about 2,500 youth sports clubs, tournaments, leagues, and governing bodies across over 10 sports.

In just 18 months following their initial investment in August 2023, BSIP and PSG helped PlayMetrics achieve transformational growth, expanding its customer base by 5x and optimizing its payments monetization strategy. During this period, PlayMetrics introduced new solutions for governing bodies, state associations, and tournament organizers and diversified the platform beyond its initial focus on club soccer. Both firms helped facilitate PlayMetrics’ acquisition of Crossbar to expand its services in club hockey, lacrosse, volleyball, and baseball.

Mike Doernberg, who will continue in his role as CEO of the company going forward, said, "From day one, BSIP and PSG supported our vision for the business and were always willing to roll up their sleeves in helping us achieve significant growth. Their operational expertise and knowledge of our space were instrumental in achieving this milestone. As we continue to shape the future of youth sports technology, we’re excited to join Genstar to expand our impact and help bring even greater value to youth sports organizations."

“We are incredibly proud of what the PlayMetrics team has accomplished under Mike’s visionary leadership,” said Dan Wechsler, CEO of BSIP. “Together, we transformed PlayMetrics from a promising software platform into a market leader in sports management technology, delivering value for our investors and customers. Mike and his team’s dedication to innovation and customer success were key drivers, and we wish them all the best as they embark on their next chapter.”

“Given our experience in this space, we identified PlayMetrics as a next-gen player shaping the future of youth sports operations. We believe the significant growth the company has achieved since our investment alongside BSIP is a testament to its position as a category leader,” said Marco Ferrari, Managing Director at PSG. “We wish the entire team continued success.”

Weil, Gotschal & Manges LLP acted as legal counsel and William Blair acted as financial advisor to BSIP and PSG.

About Blue Star Innovation Partners

Blue Star Innovation Partners is a Dallas, Texas based growth equity firm built by founders, for founders. Our team brings decades of experience scaling software, payments, and fintech businesses, giving us a unique advantage on the challenges and opportunities that founders face. We’re currently investing out of our third fund, leveraging our proven track record to help management teams accelerate growth and build category leaders. Learn more at www.bsipgp.com/.

About PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities, and build strong teams. Having backed more than 150 companies and facilitated over 520 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Paris, Madrid, and Tel Aviv. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com.

About PlayMetrics

PlayMetrics, a user-friendly and intuitive Operating System in youth sports, is purpose-built to simplify the unique complexities of running a club, league, tournament, or governing body. Trusted by forward-thinking leaders across a variety of sports, PlayMetrics empowers directors, coaches, administrators, and player families to modernize their daily operations with unified financial, operational, coaching, and communication tools. Learn more at https://home.playmetrics.com/.