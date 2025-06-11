InSilicoTrials Joins Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Healthcare

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InSilicoTrials, a health tech company developing simulation-based solutions for drug development, today announced its acceptance into the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program, an, invitation-only initiative within Microsoft for Startups, designed to accelerate the growth of high-potential startups. This milestone marks a significant step in InSilicoTrials’ mission to modernize healthcare R&D through AI and in silico simulation technologies.

The Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program connects growth-stage startups with Microsoft’s global sales channels and enterprise customer network. The program is designed for startups with demonstrated product-market fit and the ability to scale in sectors such as AI, healthcare, cybersecurity, and retail.

As part of the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program, InSilicoTrials will use Microsoft Azure’s cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities to further develop its digital simulation platform. This platform supports pharmaceutical and biotech companies, as well as researchers, in accelerating R&D, optimizing clinical trial designs, and reducing dependence on traditional clinical studies. InSilicoTrials’ technology includes digital twin and virtual patient models, AI-based simulations, and privacy-preserving synthetic patient populations—tools designed to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of drug development.

“InSilicoTrials is focused on expanding access to simulation and AI tools that help life sciences organizations de-risk faster development of safer, more effective treatments,” said Luca Emili, CEO at InSilicoTrials. “Joining the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program allows us to scale our reach, enhance our integration with Microsoft Azure, and bring the benefits of in silico trials to more customers worldwide.”

Participation in the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program will also enable InSilicoTrials to offer its solutions via the Azure Marketplace, making it easier for enterprise customers to access its cloud-based platform. The company will also engage in co-sell opportunities and joint go-to-market efforts alongside Microsoft’s technical and sales teams.

“We are pleased to welcome InSilicoTrials into the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program. We look forward to supporting their efforts to bring advanced digital simulation and AI technologies to life sciences organizations that are transforming healthcare, accelerating innovation and accelerating drug development,” commented Sally Ann Frank, Global Lead for Health & Life Sciences at Microsoft for Startups.

About InSilicoTrials

InSilicoTrials is a digital health startup founded by experts in life sciences, cybersecurity, and digital innovation. Its cloud-based platform leverages AI and simulation to predict drug safety and efficacy, accelerate R&D, and streamline clinical trial processes for pharmaceutical, biotech, and research organizations. With a global network of more than 70 scientific partners and hundreds of integrated models, InSilicoTrials is helping organizations modernize and improve drug development workflows.