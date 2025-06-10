AdvancedMD Leans Further Into Artificial Intelligence, Enhances Patient Portal Workflows and Announces New Clearinghouse Platform

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AdvancedMD, a provider of cloud-based healthcare software for independent medical practices, today launched its 2025 Summer Product Release, rolling out all new features across the all-in-one practice management, EHR, and patient engagement suite of solutions. Chief among the product updates are enhanced navigation workflows within the patient portal and artificial intelligence (AI) integrations to automate key workflow processes within the EHR and practice management solutions.

AdvancedMD is now a multi-clearinghouse platform, entering a partnership with Waystar Clearinghouse and making it the preferred strategic clearinghouse for AdvancedMD users. AdvancedMD partnered with Waystar Clearinghouse in response to recent industry needs, offering healthcare providers an alternative to Change Healthcare. According to early adopters who have already migrated to Waystar Clearinghouse, outcomes have been extremely positive.

Industry studies show that healthcare providers are ready to capitalize on the benefits AI can deliver. According to an American Medical Association (AMA) survey on physician sentiment around AI in healthcare, 68% of physicians said that they see “definite or some” advantage to using AI tools, with 66% of physicians reporting they currently use AI in their practice—up from 38% during the previous year.

“AdvancedMD is leaning into responsible AI usage. Our product team is focused on building smart, AI-enabled automations that drive productivity across the entire practice, delivering highly effective AI integrations that accelerate operational workflows so providers can focus on patient care,” said Tim Costantino, Senior Vice President and Head of Product, AdvancedMD. “One great example of our AI integrations is the release of AI-generated SOAP notes in the EHR platform. Our technology can now summarize data from patient notes to produce a formatted SOAP note that is saved with the patient note.”

In addition to the AI-generated SOAP notes, the AdvancedMD 2025 Summer Product Release includes a total of 20 major enhancements and new capabilities across the practice management, EHR and patient engagement platform.

AdvancedMD 2025 Summer Product Release Highlights

Practice Management:

A newly added Patient Merge feature allows providers to easily merge two patient records so that they can remove duplicates. The easy-to-use tool combines all patient data from both records into a single record that lists all appointments, transactions, and EHR chart info.

Multiple Providers and Services can now be added to the system in a single purchase request—when a new provider is added, provider-level services can also be added at the same time, creating a faster onboarding process.

EHR:

A new In-app Editor for Patient Note Narratives saves time and can improve efficiencies, offering a more user-friendly, integrated solution for managing patient note narrative templates.

saves time and can improve efficiencies, offering a more user-friendly, integrated solution for managing patient note narrative templates. An update to the Medication Request workflow reduces delays by unifying prescription workflows within the EHR prescribing process, streamlining how prescription requests from pharmacies are managed.

workflow reduces delays by unifying prescription workflows within the EHR prescribing process, streamlining how prescription requests from pharmacies are managed. New Physician Care Notifications have been added to the messaging dashboard donuts, providing relevant data, discontinued and recalled medications, and clinical studies and outcomes.

have been added to the messaging dashboard donuts, providing relevant data, discontinued and recalled medications, and clinical studies and outcomes. A new Discharge Status field has been added to the EHR Charge Slip under the appointments tab, allowing providers to add a patient’s discharge status to the appointment—AI-enabled automation then adds the information to the outgoing clinical messaging.

Patient Engagement:

The Patient Portal has been redesigned from the ground up with improved workflows. Navigation has been simplified so that patients can more readily find information and complete tasks.

has been redesigned from the ground up with improved workflows. Navigation has been simplified so that patients can more readily find information and complete tasks. Patient Appointment Cancellation Automations allow providers to set a threshold so that when a patient cancels an appointment via the patient portal, subject to providers policy, a charge and EHR notes could be automatically created. It also gives providers the ability to prevent patients from cancelling appointments within their specified thresholds.

allow providers to set a threshold so that when a patient cancels an appointment via the patient portal, subject to providers policy, a charge and EHR notes could be automatically created. It also gives providers the ability to prevent patients from cancelling appointments within their specified thresholds. Newly added Reputation Management Merge Fields in the reputation management template make it possible to specify a provider when asking for feedback from patients.

The Summer Product Release will be rolled out on a tiered schedule, starting on June 10 and continuing on June 17 and June 26.

To see the complete list of product updates, visit: 2025 Summer Product Release. AdvancedMD has also released an executive video, highlighting key features of the product release, along with a desk guide overviewing newly added updates.

About AdvancedMD

AdvancedMD empowers medical offices to thrive in the digital age of healthcare and value-based reimbursement. The all-in-one practice management, EHR, and patient engagement software solution delivers essential clinical, financial, and reputation management applications that are available anytime, anywhere, and on any device. AdvancedMD strives to be the technology heartbeat of healthcare for providers, patients, and payors committed to creating a healthier world. For more information, visit advancedmd.com.