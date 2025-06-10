Market 32 and Price Chopper Partner with Konekt.io to Launch Seasonal Campaign to Drive Loyalty and Digital Engagement

SCHENECTADY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Market 32 and Price Chopper, a division of Northeast Grocery, Inc. (NGI), is running an omnichannel summer promotion to be the destination for your summer grocery and entertaining needs called Summer Shines Here. Featured elements run from Memorial Day to Labor Day and are designed to drive customer loyalty, boost sales and deepen digital engagement. The overarching campaign will include specials on season-appropriate grocery items, recipes for summertime meals, sweepstakes for the summer, and broad-based digital support across owned and paid media.

A key pillar of the campaign is the Summer Doubler, which gives AdvantEdge Rewards members the opportunity to earn double points on all qualifying purchases throughout the summer. To further boost engagement, the Summer Doubler introduces a gamified bonus points experience where members can spin a digital carnival-style wheel twice over the summer—once at the campaign’s launch and again during a mid-summer pulse moment—to win 100 to 500 bonus points. These components, developed with Konekt.io, a retail tech company providing payments, loyalty and prepaid services to retailers around the world, will maximize shopper digital engagement and drive in-store sales.

“We’ve seen consistent sales increases from points multiplier promotions through the AdvantEdge Rewards program during the past few years. This year, we are elevating the concept by weaving in gamification to drive engagement,” said Blaine Bringhurst, president of Market 32 and Price Chopper.

“We’re excited to add this new twist to one of our flagship marketing promotions. It’s a great example of how we use our deep understanding of consumer preferences and behavior to create meaningful value, aligned with how our customers shop and want to engage with our brand,” added Sam Trimboli, director of shopper experience and research for Market 32 and Price Chopper.

Digital engagement is an important aspect of Market 32 and Price Chopper’s AdvantEdge Rewards program. In addition to earning points for grocery spending and redeeming points for food and fuel rewards, Market 32 and Price Chopper offer its members additional ways to earn and redeem points on their site and app.

“Like many retailers, we see that our most engaged digital customers are also our highest spenders. We’re committed to continually enhancing the value we deliver to them through our AdvantEdge Rewards program,” added Bringhurst.

The online AdvantEdge Rewards experience and the Summer Doubler are supported by Konekt.io.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Market 32 and Price Chopper on the launch of their new gamified bonus points feature alongside the Summer Doubler. Together, these elements deliver fresh ways to create value and deepen engagement with AdvantEdge Rewards members,” said Ashmit Bhattacharya, CEO of Konekt.io.

To start earning enhanced rewards, shoppers can join the AdvantEdge Rewards program for free by signing up for an AdvantEdge Card and activating the Summer Doubler via the Market 32 and Price Chopper app or website starting May 25, 2025.

About Northeast Grocery, Inc.

Headquartered in Schenectady, NY, Northeast Grocery, Inc. (NGI) is the parent company of Market 32, Price Chopper, and Tops Friendly Markets, which collectively operate nearly 300 supermarkets across New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire and employ more than 30,000 teammates/associates. NGI is No. 46 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. With more than 150 years of industry leadership combined, Market 32, Price Chopper, and Tops share longstanding traditions of innovative food merchandising and exceptional customer service and are driven to provide sustainably sourced, high-quality products to nourish the communities in which they operate while reducing environmental waste and energy consumption. For additional information, please visit www.pricechopper.com and www.topsmarkets.com.

About Konekt.io — Embedded Finance and Loyalty, Built for Retail

Based in New York, Konekt.io operates in 15 countries across three continents, with a presence in over 150,000 stores and more than $3 billion in annual digital payment volume. For over a dozen years, Konekt.io has partnered with the world’s largest retailers, delivering innovative solutions in payments, loyalty and prepaid. For additional information, please visit www.konekt.io.