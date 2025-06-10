Deluxe and Chargent Partner to Power Integrated Payments in Salesforce

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a trusted Payments and Data company, and Chargent, the leading payment solution built natively on Salesforce, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver seamless, end-to-end payment integration within Salesforce. This collaboration allows businesses to automate billing, accept payments, and gain real-time transaction insights—all without leaving the Salesforce environment.

By combining Chargent’s powerful, Salesforce-native tools with the secure and scalable merchant processing infrastructure at Deluxe, the new offering helps businesses accelerate cash flow, reduce manual work, and improve financial visibility.

“This partnership enhances the way our customers manage payments—simplifying operations and supporting revenue growth,” said Bryan Van Meter, Head of GTM at Chargent. “Deluxe brings credibility, scale, and decades of payments expertise that our customers can trust.”

“Partnering with Chargent allows us to bring the robust payment infrastructure at Deluxe directly into the Salesforce ecosystem,” said Brian Mahony, President of Merchant Services at Deluxe. “This integration gives businesses a secure, efficient way to manage payments within the platform they already rely on—helping them streamline operations, improve cash flow, and support long-term growth.”

The joint solution is available now, offering a better way for businesses on Salesforce to manage payments, streamline customer experiences, and grow with confidence.

About Deluxe

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Data Company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

About Chargent

Chargent is the leading payments solution on the Salesforce AppExchange, enabling organizations to manage their payment processing directly within their Salesforce environment. Chargent’s suite of flexible payment tools, including a comprehensive REST API, facilitates top-of-class payment functionality in any workflow. These streamlined, automated tools - as well as Chargent’s world-class support - empower their customers to collect more revenue and bolster bottom-line results.