Lexon and Jeff Koons Collaborate to Revolutionize Art with Technology

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lexon is proud to announce a historic collaboration with Jeff Koons, unveiling the Balloon Dog Speaker and Balloon Dog Lamp: two reimagined, sculptural objects that merge art and technology in an unprecedented way. These official editions envisioned with The Broad in Los Angeles bring the playful spirit of Koons’ iconic art into homes worldwide. Pre-orders for this collection will be available starting June 17, 2025, exclusively on lexon-design.com with limited supply.

A Transparent Fusion of Art and Function

The Balloon Dog Speaker and Balloon Dog Lamp expand Jeff Koons’ iconic Balloon Dog into new, everyday objects, using a high-quality translucent material that echoes its signature curves and captivating presence.

Originally conceived in the 1990s, Koons’ Balloon Dog is one of the most recognized symbols of contemporary art. Now, in partnership with Lexon, this masterpiece has been 'inflated' with technology, giving rise to functional and accessible objects. The transformation of Koons’ Balloon Dog into a tech-powered object is a remarkable feat of engineering, with over 50,000 hours dedicated to perfecting every detail.

Conceived as a true acoustic art piece equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, the Balloon Dog speaker delivers 360° high-fidelity sound with exceptional richness and depth. Its enveloping soundscape is born from the harmonious alliance of six ultra-precise active drivers and four finely tuned passive radiators, meticulously crafted to elevate the low frequencies. Every note fills the space with rare sensory intensity, transforming each moment into a deeply immersive listening experience. Packed with built-in microphones, it supports hands-free calls through your connected device, offering a fun and practical way to enjoy your Balloon Dog Speaker. Thanks to True Wireless Stereo (TWS) technology, two Balloon Dog Speakers can be paired to create an expansive stereo soundstage, offering greater depth, and a more powerful audio presence.

The Balloon Dog Lamp harnesses advanced multicolor lighting through nearly 400 integrated LEDs, delivering up to 200 lumens of brightness. It offers a wide selection of hues including warm and cold white, blue, magenta, green, orange, and more, allowing users to tailor the lighting to any setting. More than illumination, it offers a dynamic play of light, empowering users to shape the atmosphere and mood of any space with precision and elegance. With Lexon’s proprietary 'Easy Sync' technology, the Balloon Dog Lamp offers a next-level lighting experience, allowing you to connect and synchronize an infinite number of Balloon Dog Lamps in color and brightness effortlessly. Whether placed in different corners of a room or side by side for a striking visual effect, the Balloon Dog Lamps instantly sync together, creating a perfectly coordinated ambiance.

Both objects share the same sculptural dimensions of 11 inches / 28cm height and 2 pounds / 900 gr of technology are crafted for durability and everyday use. This collaboration merges artistic heritage with technological innovation, transforming an iconic artwork into functional design with purpose, presence, and everyday relevance.

“I’m excited about this new collaboration with Lexon, which has transformed Balloon Dog. The Balloon Dog Lamp has a wide range of vibrant colors, while the Balloon Dog Speaker surrounds us with immersive sound. The two objects are an exciting way for Balloon Dog to enter into our daily lives where art, design, and technology come together,” says Jeff Koons.

“Our creative alliance with Jeff Koons marks a historic moment for Lexon. It is both an honor and a milestone to bring together our passion for design and technology through a bold reimagining of Balloon Dog, one of the most iconic artworks of our time. This collaboration challenged us to go beyond form and function, crafting pieces that are not only innovative, but emotionally resonant; designed to be lived with, used daily, and cherished as true pieces of art. Through these two new Editions, we proudly reaffirm Lexon’s mission as a Maison de Design Française: to make timeless, high-quality design accessible to all, offering everyday objects that elevate life through beauty and purpose," says Boris Brault, CEO of Lexon.

Exclusive, Certified Authenticity

Each piece is engraved with Jeff Koons' signature under its front paws and comes with a certificate of authenticity. To further solidify its exclusivity, both the certificate and the packaging feature a hologram, reinforcing authentication and enhancing its collectible value. The Balloon Dog Speaker and Balloon Dog Lamp are produced in a limited supply, with pre-orders starting exclusively on lexon-design.com beginning June 17 2025. Shipping for pre-orders will start in October 2025.

An Immersive Journey Through Augmented Reality

To further elevate this artistic and technological experience, Lexon has unveiled an augmented reality (AR) feature that allows everyone to preview the Balloon Dog Lamp and Balloon Dog Speaker directly in their own space. This immersive tool enables users to visualize the pieces in real scale and context, bringing the essence of the collaboration into their homes and daily lives. By merging digital innovation with iconic design, the AR experience makes interacting with art more personal, accessible, and playful.

A Historic Collaboration with The Broad and The Shop at The Broad

As part of this collaboration, the Balloon Dog Speaker and Balloon Dog Lamp will be showcased for the first time at The Shop at The Broad on September 20, 2025, celebrating the museum’s 10th anniversary. The Broad, home to the original Balloon Dog sculpture, continues its mission to democratize art, making it accessible and meaningful beyond gallery walls. This partnership with Lexon enables the fusion of cutting-edge technology with iconic art, providing the public with a tangible, everyday connection to Koons' creations.

From September 20 to October 20 2025, the Balloon Dog Speaker and Balloon Dog Lamp will be available for an exclusive one-month sale at The Shop at The Broad, both in-store and online, offering visitors another unique opportunity to see and purchase these limited-edition pieces.

First Pre-order Details

Pre-order Launch: June 17, 2025, starting exclusively on lexon-design.com

Price: 750 $/€ per unit (Speaker or Lamp)

Shipping Start: October 2025

Pre-order Limits: 2 units per product, per customer

Worldwide Availability: Pre-orders available internationally

About Lexon

Since its foundation in 1991, Lexon has relentlessly pushed boundaries and created a difference in the world of design, all while staying true to its commitment of making small objects useful, beautiful, innovative, and affordable. Whether in home, office, leisure, or travel accessories, Lexon has established a unique relationship with creativity and partnered with the best designers around the world to create timeless collections of lifestyle products, sold at million pieces every year. Today, with more than 30 years of existence, +250 awards, collaborations with some of the most renowned designers, a retail presence in 90 countries across the Globe, Lexon has truly established itself as an iconic French design brand.

About Jeff Koons

Jeff Koons is a leading contemporary artist known for transforming everyday objects into bold, reflective sculptures that engage with art history and modern culture. Born in 1955 in York, Pennsylvania, he studied at the Maryland Institute College of Art and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Since his first solo exhibition in 1980, his work has been showcased globally in major institutions like MoMA, the Guggenheim, and Tate and of course, The Broad. Koons' iconic pieces, including Balloon Dog, Rabbit, and Puppy, explore themes of self-acceptance and transcendence. His monumental floral sculptures and mirror-finished stainless steel works challenge perceptions of materiality and craftsmanship. Honored internationally, Koons has received the Légion d’Honneur from France and the U.S. Department of State’s Medal of the Arts. He has also contributed to cultural diplomacy and child protection efforts through the Koons Family International Law and Policy Institute.

About The Broad

The Broad’s mission is to make contemporary art accessible to the widest possible audience. Founded in 2015 on Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles by philanthropists Eli and Edythe Broad, the museum offers free general admission and presents an active program of special exhibitions and innovative live events, all within a landmark building designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro. The Broad is home to the Broad collection, one of the world’s leading collections of postwar and contemporary art, which continues to grow as new artists and artworks are added. The museum is the headquarters of The Broad Art Foundation’s worldwide lending library, which has been loaning collection works to museums around the world since 1984. An expansion of the museum will open before the 2028 summer Olympics in Los Angeles, creating even greater public access.