American Black Film Festival Partners With the Art in Black Foundation to Introduce The South African Collective

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) is proud to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with the Art in Black Foundation to present The South African Collective—a debut curatorial art exhibition spotlighting five dynamic visual artists from South Africa. The exhibit, open exclusively to festival attendees, will be on view during ABFF, taking place June 12–14, 2025, at the New World Center in Miami Beach. The catalog of available artwork is HERE.

Curated by Allana Foster Finley of Cur8Africa, The South African Collective is the inaugural fine art initiative of the Art in Black Foundation—founded by Ellis Friday, a visionary young creative committed to cultural connection, with support from his parents, Nicole and Jeff Friday. This curated experience marks an evolution in ABFF’s programming, expanding the festival’s cultural offerings to include global visual art in dialogue with Black film, media, and storytelling.

The idea for this collaboration was born during an immersive art tour through South Africa led by curator Allana Foster Finley and attended by Jeff Friday. Inspired by the depth of artistic talent and cultural expression, the journey laid the foundation for what would become this inaugural showcase.

“This exhibition is an exciting step forward in ABFF’s mission to uplift global Black creatives,” said Jeff Friday, founder of ABFF. “We are proud to provide a platform where African art and cinematic storytelling can exist in conversation, inspiring deeper cultural connection.”

Featured Artists:

Steve Maphoso - A self-taught Angolan-born artist, Maphoso blends acrylic and charcoal to create emotionally resonant portraits. His current series centers on twin boys guided by ancestral intention, exploring themes of migration, ritual, and brotherhood through symbolic narrative and layered abstraction.

Thabiso Dakamela - With roots in Venda and Ndebele heritage, Dakamela’s Afrocentric work examines identity and emotion. His expressive style—often rendered in powerful blues—has earned national recognition, and his DKS Project House supports emerging artists in South Africa.

Assan Taylor - Known for textured portraits combining oil, charcoal, gold leaf, and found materials, Taylor’s work bridges tradition and innovation. His bold, multilayered pieces reflect the vibrancy of contemporary Southern African culture and human connection.

Siyabonga Mlambi - Originating from South Africa’s Eastern Cape, Mlambi’s art is deeply rooted in Nguni tradition and modern innovation. His unique style, Khanda-Art Superblur African Synthetic Cubism, employs fabric, stones, and mixed media to evoke unity, imagination, and spiritual energy.

Ayanda Moyo - A Zimbabwean artist whose work in charcoal and acrylic explores identity and culture, Moyo’s emotionally rich paintings invite deep reflection on the shared human experience through bold, expressive techniques.

Together, these artists bring their individual perspectives to a collective narrative that intersects visual art with the broader mission of ABFF—celebrating and amplifying Black stories worldwide.

About the Art in Black Foundation

Formerly the Film Life Foundation, the Art in Black Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to uplifting works that reflect the richness and diversity of the Black experience. The organization aims to bridge communities through storytelling across all artistic mediums, highlighting the humanity and creativity of people of African descent.

About the American Black Film Festival (ABFF)

Founded in 1997, the American Black Film Festival is the leading festival dedicated to showcasing film and television content by and about people of African descent. Now in its 29th year, ABFF continues to serve as a vital platform for emerging and established Black artists, attracting attendees from around the world to celebrate the power of storytelling in all its forms.

For updates, visit abff.com and follow @ABFF on Twitter and @AmericanBlackFilmFestival on Instagram and Facebook.

Download Artists’ Headshots HERE

Catalog of Artwork HERE