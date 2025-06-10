Altera Digital Health and Health Gorilla Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Healthcare Interoperability

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. & CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altera Digital Health, a global health IT leader, today announced a strategic partnership with Health Gorilla, a leading national interoperability platform and Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) delivering real-time, structured, AI-ready health data. The collaboration will enable seamless data exchange across care settings, giving clinicians faster, more complete access to actionable patient data.

Through the partnership, Altera will integrate Health Gorilla’s national interoperability network into its Sunrise electronic health record (EHR) platform for mid-size hospitals and health systems. This will enable Sunrise clients to access longitudinal patient records—including labs, encounters, medications, and social determinants of health details—directly within their existing EHR workflows, enabling faster, better-informed clinical decisions without the need for manual data gathering or outside portals.

“This partnership is about clearing a path to better care,” said Jay Adams, Executive Vice President, Sunrise, Altera Digital Health. “It’s not just about interoperability for its own sake—it’s about removing the barriers that slow clinicians down. Our work with Health Gorilla is a direct investment in reducing friction, surfacing meaningful data and giving providers the tools they need to make clinical decisions with confidence.”

With this integration, Altera joins a growing network of Health Gorilla-connected EHR vendors, including MEDITECH, MEDHOST, Resmed and Canvas Medical. The expanded connectivity that comes through this partnership will allow Altera clients to securely exchange health data across a broad and diverse healthcare ecosystem. The partnership will also support Altera clients in meeting federal interoperability mandates and enable deeper participation in value-based care initiatives by improving access to holistic, real-time patient information.

“Providers still struggle with fragmented data that slows down care and burdens decision-making,” said Bob Watson, CEO of Health Gorilla. “By embedding our QHIN-enabled connectivity into the Sunrise EHR, Altera is taking a significant step toward making comprehensive health data securely available at the point of care—supporting faster, more accurate decisions and better-coordinated outcomes.”

About Altera Digital Health

A global healthcare IT leader, Altera Digital Health develops and elevates technology to bring next-level healthcare within reach. Altera’s approach to our solutions is changing the way healthcare is delivered—we see the summit of what healthcare can be, but rather than total transformation, we’re focused on helping organizations take the steps they need to get there. Altera designs digital health services that lead healthcare to a higher place, while we guide those we partner with, all along the way. To learn more, visit www.alterahealth.com.

About Health Gorilla

Health Gorilla, a designated QHIN under TEFCA, is a leading national interoperability platform delivering secure, real-time access to structured, AI-ready health data. Health Gorilla supports EHR vendors, value-based care organizations, and digital health innovators with data-driven workflows that enable more informed, connected, and efficient care.