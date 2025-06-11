Strategos International Partners with Park Hill School District to Launch School Protection Specialists at Elementary Schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strategos International is partnering with the Park Hill School District to implement School Protection Specialists (SPSs) at the elementary level beginning with the 2025–2026 school year. This initiative reflects a shared commitment to student-centered safety and complements the district’s ongoing efforts to maintain a secure and welcoming learning environment.

Strategos will assign four specially trained SPSs to rotate across three elementary schools in the district, ensuring a visible and consistent presence each school day. These specialists will work alongside existing School Resource Officers (SROs) at the middle and high school levels, reinforcing district-wide protective coverage.

“We are honored and excited to partner with Park Hill School District in providing Strategos School Protection Specialists for the 2025–26 school year,” said Vaughn Baker, President of Strategos International. “This expansion reflects the growing recognition of the value our SPS program brings to schools across the region. We are confident that Park Hill will have a meaningful impact on safety, security, and the overall school climate.”

“Our strategic goals in Park Hill School District include priorities around academics, culture, and systems,” said Dr. Jaime Dial, Assistant Superintendent. “Our partnership with Strategos will help reinforce these goals through a student-centered approach, prioritizing safety and security for all. We look forward to this collaboration for our schools and community.”

Beyond Security: Building Relationships

Strategos SPSs are not traditional armed guards. Each specialist completes extensive, school-specific training in threat detection, de-escalation, and crisis response. SPSs are trained to build trust with students and staff, becoming integrated members of the school community.

SPSs may also receive certification as School Resource Officers, enabling them to serve as both protectors and mentors—a dual role that distinguishes the SPS model and has proven effective in multiple districts.

SPS Responsibilities Include:

Enforcing access control and monitoring school grounds

Responding to threats and emergency situations

Supporting crisis drills and response procedures

De-escalating conflicts and promoting a positive school climate

Maintaining firearm safety and tactical readiness

Collaborating with law enforcement and administration

Monitoring threat intelligence, including online activity

About Strategos International

Founded in 2002, Strategos International is a global leader in school safety training, protective services, and security consulting. With more than 150,000 professionals trained, Strategos continues to provide mission-driven solutions rooted in integrity, service, and expertise.