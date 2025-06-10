Medable Launches Partner Program for Faster Clinical Trial Startup, Greater Control, and Transparent Pricing

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medable Inc., a leading provider of clinical development technology, today unveiled its new Partner Program, designed to empower contract research organizations (CROs) and other partners with generative AI-driven, self-service eCOA build capabilities for digitally enabled clinical trials. Leveraging the Medable platform, the program eliminates traditional bottlenecks for CROs to accelerate timelines by 50% or more, while delivering administrative and financial benefits, including straightforward, up-front pricing.

Medable’s Partner Program allows CROs to choose from three models – self-service, managed-service, or a hybrid of both support options. It offers pricing tools, demo support for bid defense meetings, and a portfolio content library to enable reuse and scale. The program provides partial or full enablement to help CROs take control and drive higher margin services, leveraging GenAI to help differentiate themselves in the market. Regardless of support options, the Medable Partner Program offers CROs a better, collaborative eCOA design experience for their sponsors with real-time updates.

A major advantage of Medable’s Partner Program is access to Studio, Medable’s AI-powered solution for building, storing, and reusing eCOA instruments. Designed with CROs in mind, Studio enables self-service eCOA builds and trial deployments, giving CROs more control and flexibility to scale operations. Non-technical staff can easily build assessments in minutes for various studies and therapeutic areas with Medable Studio’s rich content libraries, translational workbench, virtual scheduling, AI-based point-and-click builder, and user-friendly interface.

In addition to the technical advantages of Medable Studio licensing, Medable’s Partner Program simplifies the contractual relationship with upfront, consistent, and competitive pricing, streamlined communications, and on-demand support to reduce the need for change orders. The Medable Partner Program puts CROs in control to confidently:

Leverage AI and automation to build higher-quality studies faster and more efficiently;

Generate study-specific quotes in seconds using a self-serve pricing calculator; and,

Enter any study kick-off or bid defense meeting with a pre-built digital study, ready for instant feedback and updates.

“We have created a better buyer experience for CROs while putting powerful generative AI capabilities into their hands to reduce the time to first-patient-in and ensure greater control over the trial build process,” said Alison Holland, Medable’s Chief Customer Officer. “Medable’s Partner Program also simplifies administration and delivers strategic business advantages. Sponsors will want to work with our partners to move closer to Medable’s vision of a one-day study start.”

Medable has deployed its software-as-a-service platform in more than 300 decentralized and digitally enhanced clinical trials in 70 countries, serving more than one million patients and research participants globally. Customers have achieved impressive results – including 90% eCOA adherence and 50% cost reductions. A Tufts CSDD study also shows that, on average, decentralized trials can achieve net financial benefits from five to 13 times for Phase II and Phase III trials, equating to roughly $10 million ROI and $39 million ROI for an investment on average of $500K in Phase II and $1.5M in Phase III trials, respectively. Recently, the company launched Medable AI and Medable Studio to automatically convert outcomes assessments into fully digital eCOAs in seconds – now accessible on Google Cloud Marketplace.

Today, eCOA is foundational to digitally enabled clinical trials. By leveraging Medable’s AI-powered, SaaS model and new partnership efficiencies, CROs gain significant cost savings, speed, and scalability.

Learn more about the Medable Partner Program at the DIA Annual Meeting in Washington DC, Booth # 1931 or book a meeting https://info.medable.com/dia-meetings-2025.html.

