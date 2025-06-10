Treasury Prime Partners with People Trust to Advance Financial Inclusion via Embedded Banking

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Treasury Prime, a leading embedded banking software company, announced today that People Trust Community FCU, a mission-driven financial institution based in North Little Rock, Arkansas, has joined the Treasury Prime Bank Network. As Treasury Prime’s first credit union partner, this milestone is a pivotal step in expanding access to embedded banking for community-based institutions.

Founded to serve underbanked communities in Arkansas, People Trust is leveraging Treasury Prime’s platform to modernize its core banking services. This partnership also includes the possibility for future use of Treasury Prime’s front-end solution to replace the institution’s legacy online banking interface, enhancing member experience and increasing operational efficiency.

“Modern banking isn’t just for the biggest institutions, it’s for everyone,” said Arlo Washington, founder and CEO of People Trust Community FCU. “By partnering with Treasury Prime, we’re bringing fintech-grade infrastructure to our credit union, not to chase trends, but to expand access and opportunity for the communities we serve. This is what it looks like when innovation is built on purpose.”

By adopting Treasury Prime’s infrastructure, People Trust is doubling down on its mission to deliver accessible, modern financial services to low- and moderate-income communities, while also exploring fintech collaboration as a strategic path to diversify revenue, grow deposits, and expand its digital reach.

“This partnership represents a turning point for community-focused institutions looking to modernize and expand through embedded banking,” said Jeff Nowicki, chief banking officer at Treasury Prime. “People Trust is leading the way for a new generation of credit unions that recognize the need to innovate without compromising their community values. Together, we’re paving the way for scalable, inclusive financial innovation.”

As the first credit union in Treasury Prime’s expanding bank network, the addition of People Trust underscores the growing demand among community institutions for modern, embedded banking solutions. Treasury Prime’s direct-to-bank model gives institutions like People Trust the tools to compete with larger institutions, without requiring them to build complex technology stacks in-house.

About Treasury Prime

Treasury Prime is building the future of finance. Through its cutting-edge embedded banking software, Treasury Prime facilitates seamless connections between banks and enterprise partners, equipping them with everything they need to launch innovative financial products with a strong commitment to responsible practices. Beyond its core banking offerings, which encompass accounts and payment infrastructure, Treasury Prime also provides a robust partner marketplace. This marketplace offers a wide range of auxiliary services tailored to meet the diverse needs of bank-fintech partnerships. Treasury Prime was named Best Banking-as-a-Service Platform in the Tearsheet Embedded Awards 2021 and 2022, and was named to CB Insights' annual 2021 Fintech 250 list.