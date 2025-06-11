BigBear.ai, Easy Lease, and Vigilix Announce Strategic Partnership in the UAE

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leading provider of mission-ready Artificial Intelligence (AI), today announced a strategic partnership with Easy Lease PJSC (ADX: EASYLEASE), the UAE’s leading provider of integrated mobility solutions and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (ADX: IHC), and Vigilix Technology Investment L.L.C, a specialist in technology investments and advisory services. The partnership is set to accelerate the research, development, and deployment of innovative AI-enabled solutions that support digital transformation throughout the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the broader region.

“This partnership is both a privilege and a milestone for BigBear.ai. It is a powerful endorsement of our technology and values,” said Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai. “This project also marks a major first step in our international expansion. Together with Easy Lease and Vigilix, we are committed to advancing the UAE’s AI capabilities, delivering mission-critical systems that enhance safety, mobility, and operational effectiveness across the region.”

Ahmad Al Sadah, CEO of Easy Lease, said: “Our partnership with BigBear.ai and Vigilix reflects a shared commitment to advancing AI-driven solutions that support digital transformation across multiple sectors. This collaboration brings together global expertise and local insight to deliver practical, scalable technologies that address real-world challenges. For Easy Lease, it is also a step forward in integrating intelligent systems into our operations, as we continue to evolve into a more technology-enabled, data-driven enterprise.”

As partners, BigBear.ai, Easy Lease, and Vigilix combine their respective strengths in AI, operations, and strategic advisory services to develop advanced technologies for the mobility, industrial, and other high-growth industries. The collaboration envisions BigBear.ai as the primary technology and innovation arm, leading the development, integration, and localization of advanced AI tools and platforms tailored to the needs of the UAE. Easy Lease will leverage its operational leadership and market reach, and Vigilix will provide regional insight and strategic enablement to ensure successful market impact.

This partnership underscores BigBear.ai’s commitment to fostering enduring, mutually beneficial relationships in the UAE, founded on trust, respect, and a shared vision for a secure and prosperous future.

About BigBear.ai

Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, BigBear.ai combines advanced analytics, R&D, machine learning, and predictive modeling to support real-time decision-making in dynamic environments. BigBear.ai is a public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI. For more information, visit https://bigbear.ai and follow BigBear.ai on LinkedIn: @BigBear.ai. To receive email communications from BigBear.ai, register here.

About Easy Lease

Founded in 2011, Easy Lease is listed on the ADX Second Market under the ticker "Easy Lease" and operates as a capital subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC). The company is a leading provider of integrated mobility and technology-driven solutions, catering to diverse sectors including e-commerce, delivery, logistics, asset management, and digital services. Easy Lease's fleet is one of the largest in the UAE market, comprising over 30,000 vehicles. The company is committed to expanding its presence across the GCC and MENA region, with a strong focus on R&D, innovation, and efficiency. Easy Lease offers flexible leasing solutions, invests in cutting-edge AI and digital platforms, and remains at the forefront of the industry’s transformation. www.easylease.ae

About IHC

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 879.6 billion (USD 239.3 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,300 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks, and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment. www.ihcuae.com

About Vigilix

Based in the UAE, Vigilix Technology Investment L.L.C. is a leading technology investment and strategic advisory firm focused on accelerating innovation across the region’s digital economy. Vigilix specializes in identifying, nurturing, and scaling high-potential technology ventures that address the evolving needs of both public and private sectors. With deep regional insight and a commitment to driving digital transformation, Vigilix serves as a trusted partner for global technology leaders and local enterprises alike, providing strategic guidance, market entry support, and operational enablement. Vigilix’s expertise spans artificial intelligence, smart infrastructure, mobility, and emerging technologies, positioning it as a catalyst for sustainable growth and innovation in the Middle East.