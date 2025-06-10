Andersen Consulting Enters into Collaboration Agreement with DEX Ventures

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting enhances its digital transformation capabilities with the addition of collaborating firm DEX Ventures, a digital marketing agency specializing in growth strategy and digital innovation.

DEX Ventures offers a comprehensive suite of services that blend strategy, performance marketing, design, and digital solutions. Its offerings include growth consulting to support brand strategy, performance and acquisition programs leveraging media and analytics, visual and UX design services as well as content and community development. The firm primarily serves multinational corporations and Fortune 500 companies in various industries including technology, oil and gas, and retail brands.

Alex Ooi, managing director of DEX Ventures, said, “We’re excited to collaborate with Andersen Consulting, leveraging the organization’s global platform and expertise to further support clients across various industries globally. We will now have a greater breadth of capabilities to better serve clients and look forward to building trusted business relationships with the member and collaborating firms of Andersen Consulting.”

“DEX Ventures brings unique digital strengths that complement our consulting platform, allowing us to offer truly transformative solutions in an increasingly digital-first business world,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “We are creating a global platform that drives measurable outcomes, fosters innovation, and accelerates transformation for our clients.”

