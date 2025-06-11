FiberStar Selects Incognito Software Systems to Optimize Fiber Network and Enhance Wi-Fi Service Quality

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PT. Mega Akses Persada (FiberStar), a leading fiber operator in Indonesia, has announced its partnership with Incognito Software Systems, a leading global provider of broadband service orchestration, device management, and network intelligence OSS solutions, to deploy its Digital Experience (DX) Solution to streamline multi-vendor device management and optimize Wi-Fi service quality. With Incognito’s solution, FiberStar can take advantage of market-leading TR-069 and Wi-Fi management capabilities to enhance key customer journeys, such as service activation, performance management, and issue resolution.

The swift deployment of Incognito's DX Solution provides network-wide visibility and control over FiberStar’s fiber network devices, helping cut costs, reduce demands on operational teams, and improve the quality of experience of all subscribers. Share

With a focus on designing, building, and operating high-quality, open-access fiber infrastructure that enables enterprise customers and communication service providers to offer triple-play services across 200 cities in Indonesia, FiberStar required a robust device management solution capable of supporting end-to-end provisioning and monitoring of Optical Network Terminals (ONTs) across its network while maintaining visibility of in-home Wi-Fi performance. Thanks to the flexible architecture and standards-based approach of Incognito’s solution, the deployment was completed swiftly in just a matter of weeks, allowing FiberStar to quickly enhance its service delivery.

Incognito’s DX Solution equips FiberStar with real-time visibility into in-home Wi-Fi performance, enabling remote diagnostics, proactive troubleshooting, and seamless configuration updates across multi-vendor devices. This ensures optimized connectivity, reduced service disruptions, and faster resolution of Wi-Fi issues, leading to improved customer satisfaction and trust.

Key features of the solution include:

Standards-based TR-069 device management and provisioning that is network access agnostic and vendor-neutral;

Centrally managed device configurations, including firmware updates, reboots, and parameter changes, to streamline operational processes;

Advanced service quality management to validate connection quality, perform automated network-wide monitoring, and conduct individual device diagnostics;

Real-time alerts and reporting to provide deeper insights into network performance and long-term trends.

“At FiberStar, we are committed to delivering top-tier fiber services to customers across Indonesia,” says Sugiharto Darmakusuma, President Director at FiberStar. “By selecting Incognito’s proven carrier-grade solution, we can improve operational efficiencies while continuing to meet the growing demands of the Indonesian IT market and exceed customer expectations.”

To support this project, Incognito worked with PT Multipolar Technology Tbk to ensure a seamless deployment of the DX Solution for FiberStar. Multipolar Technology played a key role in understanding the networking requirements, facilitating stakeholder collaboration, and ensuring a smooth implementation that enhances FiberStar’s service offerings.

“Through our collaboration with Incognito, Multipolar Technology has provided FiberStar with a best-in-class and telco standard device management solution (FTTH multi-vendor ONT management) empowering them to deliver exceptional connectivity experiences,” said Yugi Edison, Director Account Management Telco and Public Sector at Multipolar Technology. “We are excited to continue this collaboration with FiberStar to foster innovation throughout the region.”

“Incognito is proud to be a key enabler of FiberStar’s network growth goals,” said Gary Knee, CEO of Incognito. “The swift deployment of our DX Solution provides network-wide visibility and control over FiberStar’s fiber network devices, helping cut costs, reduce demands on operational teams, and improving the quality of experience of all subscribers.”

