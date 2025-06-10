EDETEK Engages Capgemini to Support Its Global Transformation Initiative and Accelerate AI Innovation in Clinical Development

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EDETEK Inc., a global provider of leading AI-driven clinical development platforms and services, has engaged Capgemini to support its ongoing advancements in digital transformation within the life sciences industry. This engagement combines EDETEK’s deep domain expertise and established platforms and services with Capgemini’s advanced AI and engineering capabilities, to enable EDETEK to deliver innovative solutions aimed at optimizing clinical development, improving operational efficiency, and accelerating the time-to-market for new therapies.

A shared vision for the future of clinical R&D

By integrating advanced digital and data capabilities—including generative AI—across all phases of clinical trials, the project will support new efficiencies for pharmaceutical companies, including:

Dramatically reduce time-to-market for new therapies.

Enablement of self-learning, insight-driven trials for faster, more proactive decision-making.

Streamlined data management and trial workflows, enhancing efficiency and precision.

Significant cost reductions and boosted drug pipeline value.

“Working with Capgemini signifies our continuing efforts to expand our global capabilities towards delivering more effective and faster clinical development,” said Dr. Shakthi Kumar, Chief Strategy & Business Officer at EDETEK. “By bringing together our AI-driven platforms with Capgemini’s leading capabilities in life science and technology, we will empower life science organizations to conduct smarter, faster, and more predictive clinical trials—ultimately improving patient outcomes at scale.”

Bringing innovation to clinical development at scale

The engagement combines EDETEK’s proven technology with Capgemini’s global network and deep domain knowledge to scale AI-powered clinical innovation across the pharmaceutical industry. Together, this will help make intelligent, agile, and data-driven clinical trials accessible to more life sciences organizations worldwide. In addition, Capgemini will leverage its robust engineering capabilities to help scale EDETEK’s platforms globally and enable continued leadership in reliability, innovation, and performance.

“Our deep expertise in next-gen clinical development methodologies and advanced AI will expand EDETEK’s R&D cloud and eClinical platform, helping its clients to unlock new levels of agility, insight, and efficiency,” said Thorsten Rall, Global Industry Head, Life Sciences at Capgemini. “Together, we are committed to redefining what’s possible for the industry—delivering measurable value, accelerating innovation, and shaping the future of healthcare through smarter, more predictive clinical trials.”

About EDETEK, Inc.

Founded in 2009, EDETEK delivers high-quality AI-powered platforms and clinical services to over one hundred biopharma clients worldwide. With a presence across four continents, EDETEK is redefining the future of clinical development through intelligent technology.

For more information about EDETEK, please visit www.edetek.com

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, generative AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2024 global revenues of €22.1 billion.

