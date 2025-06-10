Spectro Cloud Integrates Palette with NVIDIA DOCA and NVIDIA AI Enterprise, Empowering Seamless AI Deployment Across Telco, Enterprise, and Edge

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spectro Cloud, a leading provider of Kubernetes management solutions, today announced the integration of NVIDIA DOCA Platform Framework (DPF), part of NVIDIA's latest DOCA 3.0 and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, into its Palette platform.

Building on its proven track record as a trusted partner for major organizations deploying Kubernetes in the cloud, at the data center, and at the edge, Spectro Cloud continues to expand its leadership in enabling production-ready infrastructure for AI and modern applications.

This integration empowers organizations to efficiently deploy and manage NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs alongside AI workloads across diverse environments, including telco, enterprise, and edge. Spectro Cloud is excited to meet, discuss, and demonstrate this integration at GTC Paris, June 11-12.

With the integration of DPF, Palette users gain access to a suite of advanced features designed to optimize data center operations:

Comprehensive provisioning and lifecycle management : Palette streamlines the deployment and management of NVIDIA BlueField-accelerated infrastructure, ensuring seamless operations across various environments.

: Palette streamlines the deployment and management of NVIDIA BlueField-accelerated infrastructure, ensuring seamless operations across various environments. Enhanced security service deployment : With the integration of NVIDIA DOCA Argus , customers can elevate cybersecurity capabilities, providing real-time threat detection for AI workloads. DOCA Argus operates autonomously on NVIDIA BlueField, enabling runtime threat detection, agentless operation, and seamless integration into existing enterprise security platforms.

: With the integration of , customers can elevate cybersecurity capabilities, providing real-time threat detection for AI workloads. DOCA Argus operates autonomously on NVIDIA BlueField, enabling runtime threat detection, agentless operation, and seamless integration into existing enterprise security platforms. Support for Advanced DOCA Networking Features: Palette now supports deployment of DOCA FLOW features, including ACL pipe, LPM pipe, CT pipe, ordered list pipe, external send queue (SQ), and pipe resize, enabling more granular control over data traffic and improved network efficiency.

NVIDIA AI Enterprise-ready deployments with Palette

Palette now supports NVIDIA AI Enterprise-ready deployments, streamlining how organizations operationalize AI across their infrastructure stack. With deep integration of NVIDIA AI Enterprise software components, Palette provides a turnkey experience to provision, manage, and scale AI workloads, including:

NVIDIA GPU Operator

Automates the provisioning, health monitoring, and lifecycle management of GPU resources in Kubernetes environments, reducing the operational burden of running GPU-intensive AI/ML workloads.

Automates the provisioning, health monitoring, and lifecycle management of GPU resources in Kubernetes environments, reducing the operational burden of running GPU-intensive AI/ML workloads. NVIDIA Network Operator

Delivers accelerated network performance using DOCA infrastructure. It enables low-latency, high-throughput communication critical for distributed AI inference and training workloads.

Delivers accelerated network performance using DOCA infrastructure. It enables low-latency, high-throughput communication critical for distributed AI inference and training workloads. NVIDIA NIM Microservices

Palette simplifies the deployment of NVIDIA NIM microservices , a new class of optimized, containerized inference APIs that allow organizations to instantly serve popular foundation models, including LLMs, vision models, and ASR pipelines. With Palette, users can launch NIM endpoints on GPU-accelerated infrastructure with policy-based governance, lifecycle management, and integration into CI/CD pipelines — enabling rapid experimentation and production scaling of AI applications.

Palette simplifies the deployment of , a new class of optimized, containerized inference APIs that allow organizations to instantly serve popular foundation models, including LLMs, vision models, and ASR pipelines. With Palette, users can launch NIM endpoints on GPU-accelerated infrastructure with policy-based governance, lifecycle management, and integration into CI/CD pipelines — enabling rapid experimentation and production scaling of AI applications. NVIDIA NeMo

With Palette’s industry-leading declarative management, platform teams can easily define reusable cluster configurations that includes everything from NVIDIA NeMo microservices to build, customize, evaluate and guardrail LLMs; to GPU drivers and NVIDIA CUDA libraries; to the NVIDIA Dynamo Inference framework; plus PyTorch/TensorFlow, and Helm chart deployments. This approach enables a scalable, repeatable, and operationally efficient foundation for AI workloads.

By integrating these components, Palette empowers teams to rapidly build, test, and deploy AI services, while maintaining enterprise-grade control and visibility. This eliminates the traditional friction of managing disparate software stacks, GPU configurations, and AI model serving infrastructure.

"Integrating NVIDIA DPF into our Palette platform marks a significant step forward in delivering scalable and efficient AI infrastructure solutions," said Saad Malik, CTO and co-founder, Spectro Cloud. "Our customers can now harness the full potential of NVIDIA BlueField’s latest advancements to drive accelerated networking, infrastructure optimization, AI security, and innovation across telco, enterprise, and edge environments."

“Organizations are rapidly building AI factories and need intelligent, easy-to-use infrastructure solutions to power their transformation,” said Dror Goldenberg, senior vice president of Networking Software at NVIDIA. “Building on the DOCA Platform Framework, the Palette platform enables enterprises and telcos to deploy and operate BlueField-accelerated AI infrastructure with greater speed and efficiency.”

This strategic integration positions Palette as a comprehensive platform for organizations aiming to operationalize AI at scale, including:

Telco solutions : High-performance, low-latency infrastructure tailored for telecommunications applications.

: High-performance, low-latency infrastructure tailored for telecommunications applications. Enterprise deployments : Scalable and secure AI infrastructure to support diverse enterprise workloads.

: Scalable and secure AI infrastructure to support diverse enterprise workloads. Edge computing: Lightweight, GPU-accelerated solutions designed for resource-constrained edge environments.

Palette is available today for deployment and proof of concept (POC) projects. For more information about Spectro Cloud's Palette platform, visit spectrocloud.com. Learn more about our work with NVIDIA, including technical blogs, here.

About Spectro Cloud

Spectro Cloud delivers simplicity and control to organizations running Kubernetes at any scale.

With its Palette platform, Spectro Cloud empowers businesses to deploy, manage, and scale Kubernetes clusters effortlessly — from edge to data center to cloud — while maintaining the freedom to build their perfect stack.

Trusted by leading organizations worldwide, Spectro Cloud transforms Kubernetes complexity into elegant, scalable solutions, enabling customers to master their cloud-native journey with confidence.

Spectro Cloud is a Gartner Cool Vendor, CRN Tech Innovator, and a ‘leader’ and ‘outperformer’ in GigaOm’s 2025 Radars for Kubernetes for Edge Computing, and Managed Kubernetes.

Co-founded in 2019 by CEO Tenry Fu, Vice President of Engineering Gautam Joshi and Chief Technology Officer Saad Malik, Spectro Cloud is backed by Alter Venture Partners, Boldstart Ventures, Firebolt Ventures, Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, NEC and Translink Orchestrating Future Fund, Qualcomm Ventures, Sierra Ventures, Stripes, T-Mobile Ventures, TSG and WestWave Capital.

For more information, visit https://www.spectrocloud.com or follow @spectrocloudinc and @spectrocloudgov on X.