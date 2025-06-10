Ardian and ROYC Announce Partnership

STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ROYC, the leading global Platform-as-a-Service provider for alternative investments, and Ardian, one of Europe’s largest private investment firms managing and advising $180 billion in AuM, are today happy to announce a partnership. ROYC will act as a key partner for Ardian in the rapidly growing private wealth segment in Europe.

“We are proud to partner with Ardian, sharing the belief that technology and a data-driven approach are essential for enabling more LPs to invest in Ardian’s funds cost-effectively”, said Mathias Leijon, Founder & President of ROYC.

Erwan Paugam, Head of Private Wealth Solutions at Ardian, added, “ROYC has made a strong impression on us with its technological platform and professionalism. They will be an important partner to expand our activities in private wealth and in particular for the fundraising of our Ardian Secondary Infrastructure Fund IX”.

About ROYC

ROYC is the leading European B2B financial technology company that provides a complete private markets operating system, empowering private equity firms, banks, wealth managers, and multi-family offices to seamlessly access, distribute, and manage private investments at scale. As private markets expand, financial institutions require scalable, technology-driven solutions to manage complexity, optimizing fund operations, and delivering exceptional client experiences. ROYC combines state-of-the-art private markets technology with tailored fund structuring and investment solutions. Its intuitive, scalable platform replaces manual processes with automation and real-time data access, transforming how private market investments are managed across the entire fund lifecycle.

About Ardian

Ardian is a world-leading private investment firm, managing or advising $180bn of assets on behalf of more than 1,850 clients globally. Our broad expertise, spanning Private Equity, Real Assets and Credit, enables us to offer a wide range of investment opportunities and respond flexibly to our clients’ differing needs. Through Ardian Customized Solutions we create bespoke portfolios that allow institutional clients to specify the precise mix of assets they require and to gain access to funds managed by leading third-party sponsors. Private Wealth Solutions offers dedicated services and access solutions for private banks, family offices and private institutional investors worldwide. Ardian’s main shareholding group is its employees and we place great emphasis on developing its people and fostering a collaborative culture based on collective intelligence. Our 1,050+ employees, spread across 19 offices in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Middle East are strongly committed to the principles of Responsible Investment and are determined to make finance a force for good in society. Our goal is to deliver excellent investment performance combined with high ethical standards and social responsibility.

At Ardian we invest all of ourselves in building companies that last.