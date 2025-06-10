-

All Covered and Clerk Chat Partner to Deliver Comprehensive Unified Communications with Integrated SMS

RAMSEY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--All Covered, a subsidiary of Konica Minolta and a national managed IT services provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Clerk Chat, a leading two-way conversational messaging platform powered by an agentic AI system. This collaboration will enable All Covered to integrate SMS and other messaging channels into its unified communications offerings, providing its large enterprise customer base with a complete suite of communication tools.

"Partnering with Clerk Chat allows us to enhance our unified communications stack with a powerful and versatile messaging solution."

All Covered currently delivers a wide range of unified communication services, including voice solutions, contact center capabilities, voicemail, and video collaboration. This partnership with Clerk Chat addresses a gap by adding comprehensive business messaging capabilities, a communication channel increasingly vital for engaging with today's customers.

"Our goal at All Covered is to provide our clients with the most comprehensive and effective communication solutions to drive their success," stated Aaron Fitzgerald, Director of UC Sales and Customer Success for All Covered. "Partnering with Clerk Chat allows us to enhance our unified communications stack with a powerful and versatile messaging solution. The integration of SMS, along with Clerk Chat's innovative AI capabilities, will enable our enterprise customers to build stronger relationships with their clients and streamline their communication workflows."

With Clerk Chat, All Covered's customers can now leverage two-way conversational messaging across SMS, WhatsApp, and RCS, all within a single, intuitive platform. Clerk Chat's unique agentic system utilizes multiple AI agents that work collaboratively to automate and scale customer interactions.

These purpose-built, on-brand agents can handle frequently asked questions, qualify leads, manage appointment follow-ups, and more, seamlessly updating CRM systems such as Salesforce and HubSpot. When necessary, these AI agents can intelligently escalate conversations to human agents, ensuring a smooth and efficient customer experience.

"Businesses need to connect with their customers on their preferred channels, and messaging is a cornerstone of that strategy," said Alexander Haque, CEO and cofounder of Clerk Chat. "We are thrilled to partner with All Covered to empower their enterprise clients with our advanced messaging platform and AI agent technology. Together, we are providing a truly unified communication experience."

The integration of Clerk Chat into All Covered's offerings brings voice and advanced messaging into a user-friendly platform - eliminating the need for multiple tools, simplifying communication management. For businesses in regulated industries, built-in eDiscovery tools like Smarsh and Global Relay provide an added layer of compliance and security.

About All Covered:

All Covered, a division of Konica Minolta, is a leading provider of managed IT services and solutions for organizations across North America. All Covered leverages decades of collective industry experience, ranging from IT consulting to cybersecurity and cloud, to empower businesses across various industries including healthcare, legal, finance, and government with cutting-edge technology solutions. Over the years, they have built a track record of success in delivering robust technology infrastructure solutions that transform the way teams operate. For more information, please visit: https://www.allcovered.com/solutions/unified-communications.

About Clerk Chat:

Clerk Chat is a two-way, conversational messaging platform that utilizes an agentic AI system to scale customer conversations. Its purpose-built AI agents can handle FAQs, qualify leads, follow up on appointments, and more, all while integrating with popular CRM systems. Clerk Chat supports messaging across SMS, WhatsApp, and RCS from a unified interface and integrates with collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams, Webex, and Zoom. Clerk Chat also offers connectivity to eDiscovery tools for compliance-focused businesses. Learn more by visiting: clerk.chat.

Contacts

Media:
Damaris Santiago
Vice President, Go-To-Market Strategies, All Covered
909.801.5260

Jill Berkowitz
Content Manager, Clerk Chat
jill@clerk.chat

