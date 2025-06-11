Skillsoft and Salesforce Partner to Build More Effective Customer Support Teams Through AI-Powered Learning

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL), the platform that empowers organizations and learners to unlock their full potential, today announced a partnership with Salesforce to bring Skillsoft CAISY™ agent actions to Agentforce and the Salesforce ecosystem, transforming how organizations upskill and reskill their customer support teams at scale. This new partnership will enable organizations to gain deeper visibility into team performance, accelerate frontline workforce development through AI-powered learning, and drive measurable improvements in customer service quality and satisfaction.

Customer expectations are evolving rapidly. According to Salesforce, 80% of customers say the experience a company provides is equally important as its products and services. However, many support teams are underprepared: while 59% of service decision-makers identify upskilling customer-facing talent as a high priority, 70% still report moderate to major service challenges due to underskilled staff. The new Skillsoft CAISY™ offerings for the Salesforce ecosystem will address this gap by providing interactive, AI-powered coaching environments where organizations and their support teams can simulate and practice high-stakes customer conversations, receive real-time feedback, and strengthen critical power skills like communication, empathy, and problem-solving – all without disrupting daily workflows.

“Exceptional customer service does not happen by chance – it is the result of consistent practice, feedback, and development. Too often, support teams lack access to the kind of training that effectively prepares them for the real-world conversations they face every day,” said Apratim Purakayastha, General Manager, Talent Development Solutions, Skillsoft. “Our work with Salesforce will bring the transformative learning experience of CAISY™ directly into the tools customer-facing teams use every day, helping organizations strengthen relationships, improve performance, and turn their support function into a competitive advantage.”

“We are excited for Skillsoft to bring its industry-leading enterprise learning solutions to Salesforce, delivering real-time AI training for organizations and their customer service teams exactly when they need it,” added Tyler Carlson, SVP, Head of Product, AppExchange and Ecosystem, Salesforce. “Having Skillsoft CAISY™ within Salesforce will unlock the next evolution of how humans and AI agents, together, deliver quality training and great customer experiences at scale.”

New Skillsoft Apps for the Salesforce Ecosystem

Skillsoft CAISY™ for Agentforce on AgentExchange

Integrated into Agentforce, Salesforce’s digital labor platform, this agent action will enable organizations to assess real customer interactions using Skillsoft’s custom conversation rubrics. Support teams receive actionable performance scores and real-time AI coaching recommendations, while managers gain greater visibility into skill gaps and opportunities for growth, resulting in faster feedback loops, more consistent service standards, and more effective team development.

Skillsoft CAISY™ for AppExchange

Designed to support learning in the flow of work, this app will enable support teams to access interactive, AI-powered practice scenarios, ranging from “Dealing with an Irate Customer” to “Navigating a Refund Request” directly within Salesforce. Teams will engage in realistic customer interactions customized to their organization’s toughest support cases, receiving instant feedback and targeted coaching to strengthen power skills critical to customer-facing roles.

