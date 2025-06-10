Pool Re Selects Clearwater Analytics to Modernize Investment Operations and Risk Management

BOISE, Idaho & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), the most comprehensive technology platform for investment management, today announced that Pool Re, the UK’s terrorism reinsurer overseeing more than £7.2 billion in assets, has selected Clearwater to modernize its investment operations, accounting, and risk management infrastructure.

After a 2024 tender process, Pool Re adopted Clearwater’s platform as its Investment Accounting Book of Record and has since expanded its use to include advanced risk analytics, including scenario and shock analysis, to support the management of investment risk exposure.

“Clearwater’s platform plays an important role within our investment and finance operations. It gives us the precision and speed we need to support robust investment decision making, as we steer the investment portfolio in support of our ultimate mission of providing financial protection to the UK economy against the risk of terrorism,” said Rich Roberts, Chief Finance and Investment Officer of Pool Re. “The platform integrates complex investment data, compliance, and risk calculations into a single, automated solution—something that previously required multiple systems and manual reconciliation. After a smooth implementation, we’re now fully operational and leveraging Clearwater for advanced risk analytics to better assess scenarios and make faster, more confident decisions.”

The implementation introduces significant advancements to Pool Re’s investment management operations:

Sophisticated risk assessment through scenario and shock analysis

Data-driven strategic decision making powered by validated, accurate information

Automated reporting and compliance monitoring

Integrated performance measurement

“Institutional investors need speed, accuracy, and real-time insight to navigate today’s complex markets,” said Keith Viverito, Managing Director, EMEA at Clearwater Analytics. “This partnership with Pool Re shows how Clearwater helps leading organizations streamline operations, eliminate manual processes, and access comprehensive risk analytics—all from a single platform.”

About Pool Re

Pool Re is the insurance industry’s mutual for reinsuring terrorism risk in Great Britain and an Arm’s Length Body of HM Treasury (HMT). It exists to protect Britain’s economy and safeguard society and livelihoods from acts of terrorism.

Pool Re offers commercial property reinsurance cover for losses caused by terrorism on an “All Risks” basis, including chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN), damage caused by remote digital interference and non-damage business interruption. It offers a financial safety net for more than £2.2 trillion of assets belonging to businesses of all sizes.

Pool Re has a reserve fund built up over 30 years by investing insurers’ premium contributions in preparation for the unthinkable. Pool Re is also backed by an unlimited HMT loan facility which underpins its work to support the resilience of the British economy. For more information, visit www.poolre.co.uk.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) is transforming investment management with the industry's most comprehensive cloud-native platform for institutional investors across global public and private markets. While legacy systems create risk, inefficiency, and data fragmentation, Clearwater's single-instance, multi-tenant architecture delivers real-time data and AI-driven insights throughout the investment lifecycle. The platform eliminates information silos by integrating portfolio management, trading, investment accounting, reconciliation, regulatory reporting, performance, compliance, and risk analytics in one unified system. Serving leading insurers, asset managers, hedge funds, banks, corporations, and governments, Clearwater supports over $8.8 trillion in assets globally. Learn more at www.clearwateranalytics.com.