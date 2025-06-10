MITRE and Gambit Partner to Advance Autonomous Systems for Homeland and National Security

MCLEAN, Va. & BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MITRE and Gambit announced a strategic partnership to transform the deployment and safe use of autonomous ground and aerial vehicles for homeland security and national defense.

Share

The collaboration aims to enhance situational awareness, operational efficiency, and mission safety by integrating Gambit’s proprietary software solutions, capable of enabling groups of robotic systems to learn, adapt, and act on commands from a single operator, and MITRE’s deep expertise in advancing trusted, secure autonomous platforms.

The partnership will test and prototype the usability of these systems in critical domains such as Department of Homeland Security operations while also exploring applications for Department of Defense (DoD) mission sets. Testing and development will leverage MITRE’s autonomous ground and air system teams at the MITRE MASE Lab and real-world simulations facilitated through the MITRE National Range.

“Autonomous systems have the power to reshape critical mission capabilities, from securing the border to supporting national special security events,” said Yosry Barsoum, vice president and director, Center for Securing the Homeland, MITRE. “Through our partnership with Gambit, we are advancing safe, reliable, and scalable autonomous solutions that serve as force multipliers—enabling a single operator to oversee multiple systems. Together, we aim to help meet the law enforcement community’s evolving operational needs while accelerating transformative technologies that strengthen the homeland security enterprise.

The Gambit-developed system enables single-operator oversight of coordinated multi-domain autonomous systems, including aerial drones and ground vehicles. For example, ground vehicles can safely transport and deploy aerial drones to areas of interest, offering improved surveillance, data collection, and situational awareness for ground vehicles operating in unknown territories. This is particularly impactful in applications such as:

First responder operations: Overwatch of operational areas and enhanced officer safety during high-risk missions

Border security: Comprehensive geographical analysis to strengthen border defense strategies

Combat operations: Deployment of multiple autonomous platforms by a single operator, reducing manpower requirements

“With MITRE, we’ll redefine how groups of autonomous systems operate across multiple domains,” said Josh Giegel, founder and CEO, Gambit. “Our technology reduces operator load and seamlessly integrates ground and aerial systems, placing mission-critical autonomy learning within reach of both first responders and the DoD. Together, we’re setting a new standard in trusted autonomy.”

Both MITRE and Gambit are prioritizing the safe and ethical use of autonomous technology. The partnership fosters transparency and accountability while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and maintaining human oversight of deployment in sensitive scenarios.

This partnership also reinforces MITRE and Gambit’s shared commitment to engage with stakeholders across government agencies, academia, and industry to maximize the potential of autonomous systems for broader applications in public safety, defense, and humanitarian missions.

About MITRE

MITRE’s mission-driven teams are dedicated to driving solutions to our nation’s most pressing challenges. As a not-for-profit research and development organization, MITRE’s staff leverage our unique multi-sponsor vantage point, systems expertise, and innovative solutions to ensure the health, prosperity, and security of our nation. www.mitre.org

About Gambit

Gambit is revolutionizing how humans interact with robotic systems allowing fleets heterogeneous unmanned systems to learn, adapt, and act in a coordinated, intelligent, real-time network. Founded in 2023, Gambit is leveraging the experience of its unique team of veterans and entrepreneurs with backgrounds from SpaceX, Virgin Hyperloop, DIU, Kessel Run, Air Force, Marine Corps, Lockheed, General Motors, Toyota, and Northrop Grumman to provide solutions across multiple sectors. www.gambit.us.