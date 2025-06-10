Shoreline Hometown Credit Union Selects Mahalo Banking to Accelerate Digital Evolution

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shoreline Hometown Credit Union (‘Shoreline’) has selected Mahalo Banking as its new digital banking partner, marking a strategic upgrade to its member-facing technology. The partnership reflects Shoreline’s commitment to delivering a modern, intuitive digital experience that enhances self-service capabilities and operational efficiency while supporting continued growth.

"Mahalo’s rapid pace of development is unmatched in the market, and its digital banking platform provides the ideal mix of competitive features, accessibility, and affordability.” Share

The partnership followed an extensive evaluation process focused on identifying a platform that could deliver robust third-party integrations, streamline user experience across devices, and support continuous innovation. Mahalo emerged as the optimal choice for its powerful features while remaining cost-efficient, creating a value-based return on investment that aligned with the credit union’s strategic goals.

“We were looking for a partner that could match our members’ expectations for fintech connectivity, seamless flexibility, and also show a clear roadmap for ongoing platform modernization,” said Nathan Grossenbach, President and CEO of Shoreline. “Mahalo stood out not only for its deep functionality but for how it empowers our members through convenient self-service options and cohesive account access as well. Mahalo’s rapid pace of development is unmatched in the market, and the platform provides the ideal mix of competitive features, accessibility, and affordability.”

As Shoreline continues to expand into new markets, its team sees Mahalo as a critical partner in positioning its digital banking experience to rival or exceed that of larger national institutions. Additionally, Mahalo’s collaborative approach to product development—where credit union partners can propose and vote on new features—further reinforced the alignment between the two organizations.

“Mahalo’s member-driven roadmap gives us tremendous confidence that we have made the right long-term choice,” Grossenbach added. “We are excited for what this partnership means for our members today and for years to come.”

“Shoreline’s priorities mirror the broader trends we’re seeing throughout the credit union industry—a clear emphasis on delivering modern digital experiences, enhancing member engagement, and strengthening core integration,” said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo. “Their commitment to integration, accessibility, and scalable growth aligns seamlessly with our mission to empower credit unions to remain competitive and responsive to the evolving needs of their members.”

About Shoreline

Shoreline Hometown Credit Union has served members since 1941 and was originally formed by a small group of employees from the Hamilton Manufacturing Company of Two Rivers. Today, Shoreline Credit Union is a hometown financial institution headquartered in Manitowoc County and is a member-owned, non-profit financial cooperative serving approximately 8,000 members in nine counties — Brown, Outagamie, Winnebago, Door, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Manitowoc and Sheboygan, in Wisconsin. To learn more, visit shorelinecu.org.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.