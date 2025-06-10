The Cannabist Company Introduces COAST Cannabis Co. Edibles to Maryland Market

CHELMSFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (Cboe CA: CBST) (OTCQB: CBSTF) (“The Cannabist Company” or the “Company”), one of the most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and retailers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced today the launch of COAST Cannabis Co. edibles in Maryland, bringing a new selection of premium, function-forward gummies to adult-use consumers and medical patients alike. This launch marks the first step in the partnership between The Cannabist Company and COAST Cannabis Co. (“COAST”), a woman-owned & led cannabis edibles company.

Made with organic ingredients and free from artificial additives or unnecessary sugar coatings, COAST's gummies deliver a consistent, enjoyable experience. The launch showcases COAST’s award-winning ratio gummies, expertly formulated to offer a variety of effects with varying cannabinoid ratios and a range of fruit-forward flavors. From the energizing Raspberry Lime enhanced with THCv to the restorative Sleep Suite powered by CBN and bursting with bold flavors like Blueberry, Cranberry Pomegranate, and Grape, each gummy reflects COAST’s unwavering commitment to purpose and wellness.

"COAST Cannabis Co. is known for crafting top-notch, innovative products, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring their gummies to Maryland," said Catie Dunn, Director, Commercial Partnerships, The Cannabist Company. “Partnering with amazing brands like COAST empowers us to keep raising the bar, giving consumers more delicious, high-quality cannabis options in the most in-demand categories. Their gummies complement our existing portfolio by offering a variety of formulations and effects to meet different consumer needs. This launch is all about flavor, fun and expanding access to the best in the business.”

“We’re beyond excited to bring COAST to Maryland and introduce our gummies to a whole new community of cannabis lovers,” said Angela Brown, Co-Founder and CEO of COAST Cannabis Co. “At COAST, we’re all about creating high-quality, clean, and delicious edibles that people can feel good about. Partnering with The Cannabist Company allows us to expand our mission while staying true to our roots—delivering products made with care, integrity, and a little taste of the coast in every bite.”

The infused gummies are now available at all gLeaf and Columbia Care locations in Maryland. In the coming months, COAST artisan chocolates will also be available. Find your local Maryland dispensary here: https://www.cannabistcompany.com/locations

About The Cannabist Company (f/k/a Columbia Care)

The Cannabist Company, formerly known as Columbia Care, is one of the most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 12 U.S. jurisdictions. The Company operates 81 facilities including 64 dispensaries and 17 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care, now The Cannabist Company, is one of the original multi-state providers of cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the Company launched Cannabist, its retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including dreamt, Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber. For more information, please visit www.cannabistcompany.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements or information contained in this release include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to the Company’s ability to execute on retail, wholesale, brand and product initiatives. These forward-looking statements or information, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. In addition, security holders should review the risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in Columbia Care’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities and described from time to time in subsequent documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities.