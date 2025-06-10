Philadelphia Shakes Up the Iconic Dirty Martini with New Philly-tini Olives

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Just in time to sip into summer, Philadelphia, the category leader who has set the cream cheese standard for 150 years, is shaking things up with the newest accoutrement to dirty martinis. Introducing: Philly-tini Olives, a new creamy alternative for those who love the ritual of a dirty martini but can do without the blue cheese. In partnership with premium olive and Mediterranean ingredient producer Divina, our Philly-tini Olives will be available beginning June 10, just in time to stock up for National Martini Day.

Blue cheese is among the top five most polarizing foods in America,1 yet blue cheese-stuffed olives have been a martini mainstay for nearly 50 years. Now, Philadelphia is stepping in to provide a creamy twist with Philly-tini Olives, plump Greek olives stuffed with delicious Philadelphia original cream cheese. The olives deliver the same savory and briny bite that complements the punch of a dirty martini, with a smooth and creamy finish fans know and love.

“Just because someone doesn’t like blue cheese, doesn’t mean they should have to miss out on enjoying a dirty martini,” said Kelli Srivastava, Senior Brand Manager for Philadelphia cream cheese. “Expertly blended from fresh milk and real cream, Philly-tini Olives are here to shake up dirty martinis this summer, giving a new and unexpected creamy twist to a classic happy hour combo.”

With savory martini recipes recently amassing millions of social media views, it’s clear there is a new generation of cocktail lovers putting their own spin on the iconic drink. While there are countless ways to shake up a dirty martini, one thing rings true: the stuffed-olive garnish is a must. Whether shaken, stirred, or stuffed, Philly-tini Olives are the perfect way to elevate your at-home happy hour, summer lounging on your backyard patio and every night in between.

Pairing Philadelphia’s versatile, creamy texture with the salty bite of an olive, Philly-tini Olives reinforce the brand’s goal to show fans how its cream cheese can elevate and transform any dish. Philadelphia’s delicious flavor makes it the perfect, creamy ingredient to add to eggs, pasta, dips and now martinis, creating new experiences for consumers.

“At Divina, we believe every great gathering deserves a standout bite—and Philly-tini Olives are just that,” said Brandon Gross, SVP of Brand for Divina. “This playful twist on the classic stuffed olive brings together our bold and briny Greek olives with Philadelphia’s signature cream cheese, for a flavor combo that’s guaranteed to satisfy both cocktail purists and recipe rebels just in time for summer.”

Beginning today, Philly-tini Olives will be available exclusively on DivinaMarket.com and will be sold for $15 in a pack of two while supplies last. For more information on the creamy collaboration and access to a special Philly-tini recipe, visit creamcheese.com and follow along on Philadelphia's Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2024 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of eight consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT DIVINA

Divina is a family-owned, award-winning, category-leading manufacturer of Mediterranean specialty ingredients with expertise in olives, antipasti, spreads/jams, and condiments. We craft crave-worthy food with ingredients you can trust. Beginning with our partnerships in the fields with family-owned, sustainable farms, we help preserve timeless culinary heritages while our collection of olives, preserved vegetables and spreads simplify the joy of cooking and entertaining.

Divina boasts a diverse culinary footprint across North America ranging from grocery (center-store CPG, deli and prepared foods, grab & go snacks) to supplying ingredients for multi-unit chain and independently owned restaurants, bakeries, airlines, food manufacturers, and more.

At Divina, we believe in nourishing everything from soil to spirit.

Learn more about Divina, our parent company FOODMatch, or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

