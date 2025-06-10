Oklahoma Producer Blake Production Partners with Bridger Photonics to Help Reduce Emissions

BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bridger Photonics Inc. (Bridger), the global leader in methane emissions detection and quantification, announced today that it has partnered with Blake Production Company, Inc. (Blake Production) conducting aerial scans of certain assets owned or operated by Blake Production, helping the company detect and address methane emissions across its operations in Northwest Oklahoma.

Founded in 1987, Blake Production is an independent oil and gas producer with a commitment to operational excellence and environmental responsibility. Blake Production is demonstrating leadership by proactively adopting advanced emissions detection solutions to ensure accountability and efficiency to its many stakeholders.

“Our partnership with Bridger Photonics underscores our dedication and commitment to remaining at the forefront of responsible energy production,” said a representative from Blake Production. “With Bridger’s cutting-edge technology, we are able to identify and mitigate emissions across our portfolio, which works to strengthen our operations and our commitment to nearby communities.”

Bridger scans hundreds of sites or miles of pipelines each day by air, providing precise and actionable emissions data with pinpoint accuracy. The aerial deployment and quality data enables operators like Blake Production to quickly and efficiently address emissions.

“Blake Production is taking a proactive, solutions-focused approach to emissions management,” said Joel Baller, Chief Revenue Officer of Bridger Photonics. “In today’s environment—where regional operators are facing constrained budgets, limited manpower, and increasing pressure to operate sustainably—our technology enables a smarter path forward. By rethinking long-standing approaches, Blake is leveraging high-quality data to improve efficiency and reduce emissions without adding operational burden.”

For more information about Bridger Photonics visit www.bridgerphotonics.com.

About Bridger Photonics

Bridger Photonics provides aerial methane detection and quantification technology to help the oil and gas industry detect, prioritize, and reduce emissions. Bridger’s innovative Gas Mapping LiDAR™ solution enables actionable insights to meet operational and environmental goals.

About Blake Production

Blake Production, founded in 1987, is an independent oil and gas producer focused on acquiring and developing high-quality energy assets with high returns and low leverage. Operating across three states, Blake Production prides itself on fostering a family-oriented work environment and driving growth through strategic development.