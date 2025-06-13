Tapcheck Named Workday Innovation Partner

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tapcheck , today announced that it has achieved Workday Certified Integration status. As a Workday Innovation Partner, Tapcheck offers customers seamless integration between Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) and Tapcheck's on-demand pay solution, Tapcheck Earned Wage Access. This integration aims to alleviate financial stress for employees by providing flexible access to earned wages, all while maintaining the integrity of existing payroll processes.

Companies like Beacon Mobility are integrating Tapcheck into Workday HCM to help improve hiring outcomes, boost productivity, and enhance employee engagement—key elements for business success. It offers employees instant access to their earned wages, helping to prevent them from falling into high-interest debt – 67% of employees report that Tapcheck has kept them away from challenging financial situations. By providing seamless connectivity with Workday HCM, which includes Workday Time Tracking, and Workday Payroll, Tapcheck supports financial wellness without complicating payroll management.

"Integrating Tapcheck with Workday is a strategic move that revolutionizes business payroll and employee financial wellness," says Ron Gaver, co-founder and CEO of Tapcheck. "By partnering with Workday HCM, we are going beyond providing on-demand pay—we are incorporating financial security into the daily routine of the workforce. This partnership is not merely a technical integration; it represents a significant advance towards cultivating financially resilient and content employees, which ultimately enhances recruitment, retention, and overall business success. This integration offers Tapcheck a crucial opportunity to penetrate a vast new sector, presenting tremendous growth potential."

“Our partnership with Tapcheck has been wonderful,” says Lauren Gonzalez, VP of Human Resources for Beacon Mobility. “Their team is responsive, knowledgeable, and fun! Having this added benefit available to our employees aligns with our people-first culture and has added value to our ‘attract and retain’ initiative.”

More information on Tapcheck’s integration can be found on the Workday Marketplace, which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its partners.

ABOUT TAPCHECK

Tapcheck is the leading on-demand pay provider, empowering employees to take control of payday. The easy-to-use platform integrates seamlessly with nearly 300 employer payroll and timekeeping systems, which ensures accurate balances and a hassle-free experience for businesses and their employees. Offered at no cost to an employer, employees use Tapcheck to access wages that they’ve earned, safely and responsibly–without the worry of hidden fees, over advances, or payroll errors. Tapcheck’s proprietary earned wage access engine offers the most accurate, reliable, and headache-free on-demand pay solution for workers and their employers. Companies never lose control of payroll and employee paychecks always reflect their advances. The company works with major companies like Powerback Rehabilitation, McDonald’s, and Hilton. With nearly $1 billion of early wages paid out to millions of users, Tapcheck continues to be at the forefront of improving job applicant attraction and employee retention rates across various sectors. To learn more about how Tapcheck can integrate with your Workday system and instantly benefit your organization through EWA, connect with our team at sales@tapcheck.com.