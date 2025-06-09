Suffolk Law Partners with Hotshot to Deliver GenAI Learning Track to All 1L Students

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Suffolk University Law School today announced a partnership with Hotshot, a popular learning platform for lawyers, to integrate Hotshot’s AI content into its mandatory 1L curriculum for all first-year students.

Beginning in the 2025-26 academic year, all first-year students will complete a custom Generative AI learning track as a required component of their Legal Practice Skills course, making Suffolk Law the first law school in the nation to mandate this Hotshot learning track for all its incoming students.

During the fall semester of the Legal Practice Skills course, which recently ranked No. 3 in the country in the U.S. News Rankings for Legal Writing, students will complete a tailored learning track featuring Hotshot courses specifically selected in collaboration with Suffolk Law. The course combines asynchronous videos with in-class exercises designed to bridge foundational knowledge with practical application.

The learning track features a curated list of Hotshot AI courses covering topics like understanding GenAI and why it matters for lawyers; large language models, including use cases, risks, and limitations; ethics and professional responsibilities; and practice-area specific use cases and considerations.

The partnership gives Suffolk Law students access to Hotshot content used by major law firms, including half of the Am Law 100, as well as other top law schools nationwide. This ensures students are learning what they’ll need to know in practice. Upon completion of the track, students will receive personalized certificates they can share with employers via LinkedIn to show their practical AI knowledge.

“Today, legal skills press far beyond traditional memos and research,” said Dyane L. O’Leary, Professor of Legal Writing and Director of Suffolk Law’s Legal Innovation & Technology Center. “Law students and lawyers are expected to understand the basics of Generative AI tools, including their limitations and risks. While Suffolk Law’s LIT Concentration offers unique upper-level electives for a deep dive, all students need a strong, foundational understanding.”

The partnership reflects Suffolk Law’s commitment to preparing students for the realities of modern legal practice.

“Suffolk’s program strives to teach students ‘old’ but still critical analysis skills alongside transformative tools—we can’t pretend they don’t exist, or that students aren’t using them,” O’Leary continued. “The asynchronous, flexible Hotshot videos offer the perfect kick-off in combination with our curriculum as we help students transition from personal users of tools like ChatGPT to professional ones.”

“Suffolk’s approach to legal education perfectly aligns with our mission to provide practical, accessible training for all lawyers, law students and other legal professionals,” said Ian Nelson, Co-Founder of Hotshot. “By working together to create a custom learning track for all 1L students, Suffolk is ensuring students have the traditional skills and the technological fluency that they need.”

The program launches in fall 2025, with all incoming 1L students participating in the integrated curriculum.

About Suffolk University Law School Suffolk University Law School is a leading institution known for its innovative curriculum and commitment to practical legal education. The school's Legal Practice Skills Program, ranked No. 3 nationally by U.S. News, emphasizes real-world application and professional readiness.

About Hotshot Hotshot is a learning platform for lawyers that supports on-demand, interactive, and experiential learning as well as CLE in nearly all MCLA jurisdictions. They offer 300+ short, practical courses and training materials across corporate, litigation, technology, and business topics. Hotshot's customers include half the Am Law 100 law firms, regional and boutique firms, top law schools, and companies. For more information, visit www.hotshotlegal.com.