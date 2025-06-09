Informa TechTarget Announces Partnership with Outreach to Help Companies Build and Accelerate Sales Pipeline Through More Intelligent Prospecting

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TechTarget, Inc. ("Informa TechTarget") (Nasdaq: TTGT), global growth accelerator and leading provider of intent data and insights to the B2B technology sector, today announced a strategic partnership and integration with Outreach, the only workflow-first sales execution platform. The integration empowers mutual customers to connect the dots between active buyer research and sales engagement so they can book more meetings, drive better conversations, create more pipeline, and accelerate deal velocity.

"Roughly 9 out of 10 initial conversations with BDRs never progress through the sales cycle. Our new integration addresses this challenge head-on by fueling the timely and relevant engagement required to maximize conversion and pipeline impact,” said Jillian Coffin, Senior Vice President of Customer Enablement and Strategy, Informa TechTarget. “By automatically adding Informa TechTarget’s Active Prospects directly into topically aligned Outreach sequences, reps can dramatically improve their ability to connect with warm contacts when they’re actively researching relevant topics and solutions.”

The new integration empowers sales teams to:

Streamline workflows between Priority Engine, Informa TechTarget’s proprietary purchase intent data platform, and Outreach to maximize sales efficiency

Instantly add Active Prospects directly into relevant Outreach sequences with one click

Automatically export Active Prospects to topically aligned Outreach sequences on a weekly basis

Key benefits of this strategic partnership include:

Increased efficiency and improved focus: Informa TechTarget's precise, person-level intent data helps reps more quickly identify and prioritize prospects with demonstrated solution interest so they can focus their efforts squarely on accounts and prospects showing active buying behavior.

Timely engagement: Informa TechTarget continuously identifies new prospects from in-market accounts who are actively researching relevant topics across our network and delivers these permissioned buyers directly to Outreach. These automated workflows improve success by reducing the time to get from intent signal to outreach, enabling reps to engage prospects while they are actively researching and get into deals earlier.

Improved conversion: Informa TechTarget delivers deep, real-time insights into the specific needs, pain points, and current topics of interest for each individual buyer who is actively researching on their topically relevant editorial communities. With this contextual intelligence at their fingertips, sellers can personalize every touchpoint based on a prospect’s demonstrated interests and drive meaningful conversations that increase conversion to opportunity.

The Informa TechTarget-Outreach integration is available now to current Priority Engine Sales subscribers at no additional cost. Customers must have both a Priority Engine Sales subscription and an Outreach license to utilize the integration. To learn more, click here.

