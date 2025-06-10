ARS Systems Announces New Leadership Following Strategic Acquisition

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ARS Systems (www.arsrecycling.com), a newly formed parent company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of ARS Recycling— a leading manufacturer of steel grit recycling and dust collection equipment serving the bridge, tank, and marine repair markets. ARS Systems is owned by Forest Lane Capital Partners (www.forestlanecapital.com), an investment firm with committed capital from several private families who all have strong ties to the Eastern Ohio region.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to partner with the ARS team,” said Joel Pokorney, Partner at Forest Lane Capital Partners. “As a family office with strong ties to the region, we look forward to investing in ARS to capitalize on its legacy as a leader in steel grit recycling, while enhancing the company’s ability to serve its loyal customer base through the expansion of parts & service offerings, rental equipment, and related products/services.”

As part of the ownership transition, ARS Systems is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Moore as Chief Executive Officer. Moore, who is local to the Eastern Ohio region, has over two decades of operational and executive leadership experience in the manufacturing sector, most recently serving as Senior Director of Operations at Wabtec Corporation.

His strategic mindset, operational expertise, and customer-first approach position him well to lead ARS through its next phase of growth.

“ARS has a proud history and a promising future,” said Daniel Moore, CEO of ARS Systems. “I’m honored to lead a team that has pioneered steel grit recycling technology. Together, we’ll build on that legacy—delivering industry-leading equipment and service while evolving to meet the changing needs of our customers and the surface preparation industry.”

ARS Systems will continue operations from the long-term facility at 4000 McCartney Road in Lowellville, Ohio, the original site where Gus Lyras and Victor Pallotta developed and commercialized ARS Recycling throughout the 1990s and 2000s.