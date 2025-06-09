Pieper Veterinary Rebrands as COVE Animal Health, Unifying a Multi-State Network Under a New Name

MIDDLETOWN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pieper Veterinary, a trusted name in veterinary medicine for nearly 90 years, today announced that it has rebranded as COVE Animal Health, reflecting its growth into a multi-state network of hospitals united by clinical excellence, community roots, and veterinarian-led leadership.

“We’re proud to introduce COVE Animal Health—a collaborative network of hospitals built and led by veterinarians,” said Tessa Olson, Chief Executive Officer of COVE. “COVE, which stands for Community of Veterinary Entrepreneurs, brings together primary care, emergency, and specialty teams to create regional hospital systems. With strong roots in the Northeast, COVE is expanding while staying true to what matters: supporting local veterinary clinical leadership, delivering exceptional care for patients, and preserving each hospital’s local legacy.”

COVE emerges from the pioneering history of Pieper Veterinary to better represent a growing national presence. As the organization expanded into Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania, it became increasingly important to clarify its identity while honoring its regional heritage.

“The name COVE symbolizes care, excellence, and community,” said Ben Olson, DVM, DACVIM (Neurology), Chief Medical Officer of COVE. “It allows us to grow intentionally, while preserving the identities of the local hospitals and teams that form our foundation.”

The new brand also honors the family business origins that have shaped the organization’s values and direction. “This journey started nearly four decades ago when our parents grew Pieper into a leading veterinary care provider in Connecticut,” Olson added. “As the next generation, my sister Tessa and I are proud to continue that legacy—now on a broader scale—with COVE.”

Importantly, the rebranding will not impact patient services, clinic names, care or service operations of local veterinary clinics and hospitals within the COVE network. Clients will continue to visit the same trusted veterinarians and staff at the same familiar local practices. The names clients know and rely on—such as Pieper Veterinary, Metropolitan Veterinary Associates, Portland Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Care, and Mass-RI Veterinary Emergency—will remain unchanged in the communities they serve.

COVE currently includes more than 15 hospitals, 130 veterinarians, and 800 team members.

COVE’s differentiated approach to veterinary care includes:

Veterinarian-led governance, ensuring clinical voices drive decision-making

A hub-and-spoke care model linking primary, emergency, and specialty services

Shared electronic medical records and imaging for streamlined referrals and collaboration

A focus on clinician career development through internships, residencies, and leadership pathways

Strong regional teams to foster community, reduce burnout, and drive best practices

“Our goal is simple: deliver world-class care while staying grounded in what makes each hospital special,” said Tessa Olson. “We’re raising the bar across veterinary medicine for the benefit of pets, the people who love them, and the professionals who care for them.”

With support from Chicago Pacific Founders, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, COVE plans to find strategic hospital partnerships across the East Coast and Midwest U.S. markets. Chicago Pacific Founders is uniquely committed to clinical excellence and giving their founders and operators support to grow.

Of note for in person interview requests: Dr. Ben Olson is attending the upcoming American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM) Forum in Louisville, KY on June 19-21. He is also providing a video recording during ACVIM’s graduation ceremony and will be available for media interviews.

About COVE Animal Health

COVE Animal Health is a veterinarian-led network of primary, emergency, and specialty hospitals operating across multiple U.S. states. Built on nearly 90 years of trusted care as Pieper Veterinary, COVE supports collaborative, regionally connected systems designed to elevate the standard of veterinary medicine while preserving the unique identity of every partner hospital.

Learn more at coveanimalhealth.com