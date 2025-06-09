Atropos Health Partners with Databricks to Accelerate Evidence Generation and Advance Precision Medicine in Healthcare

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atropos Health, a leader in translating real-world clinical data into personalized real-world evidence (RWE) and insights, and Databricks, the Data and AI company, today announced a partnership to advance precision medicine for healthcare and life sciences organizations. By building on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform and leveraging Delta Sharing, Atropos Health empowers clinicians and researchers to generate actionable, evidence-based insights to accelerate drug discoveries and reduce the time from symptom to treatment.

Atropos Health utilizes Delta Sharing to access and link datasets across the Atropos Evidence™ Network, the largest federated data network in healthcare with over 300M patient records, including oncology data. Delta Sharing is Databricks’ open source approach that enables customers to share live data across platforms, clouds and regions with strong security and governance. The new partnership combines Atropos Health’s deep expertise in real-world evidence generation with Databricks’ data intelligence expertise.

"Turning data into actionable evidence rapidly and accurately will accelerate the pace of innovation in healthcare,” said Dr. Brigham Hyde, CEO and co-founder at Atropos Health. "By responsibly and compliantly linking massive data sets in healthcare, we will drive not only better outcomes for patients, but a seamless user experience for healthcare researchers and providers."

“As we continue to help healthcare and life sciences organizations unlock the power of data intelligence, we’re excited to welcome Atropos Health to the Built on Databricks Partner Program. Databricks is invested in bringing the best technology solutions to market for every industry, and this includes working with partners like Atropos Health,” said Michael Sanky, VP of Healthcare & Life Sciences GTM at Databricks. “Atropos Health exemplifies the transformative potential of building on Databricks, and it’s incredible to watch its adoption among healthcare and life sciences organizations who are excited to harness the full power of their data.”

Atropos Health recently launched Nodal Patient Deidentification and Query Time Interval Encoding across the GENEVA OS™ platform for members of the Atropos Evidence Network. The addition of Nodal Deidentification to the GENEVA OS platform enables users to fill data gaps in patients longitudinal records from participating Atropos Evidence Network sources, ensuring the most robust deidentified patient records while maintaining data possession and security.

Through this partnership, Atropos Health and Databricks are unlocking new opportunities in healthcare and life sciences by providing GENEVA OS™ and the Atropos Evidence™ Network as a single solution for data and analytics, combining Atropos Health’s deep expertise in RWE with Databricks' data intelligence expertise. Customers rely on Atropos Health’s portfolio of evidence-generation tools through the federated installation of GENEVA OS in their internal cloud data environment.

About Atropos Health

Atropos Health is the developer of GENEVA OS™, the operating system for rapid healthcare evidence across a robust network of real-world data. Healthcare and life science organizations work with Atropos Health to close evidence gaps from bench to bedside, improving individual patient outcomes with data-driven care, expediting research that advances the field of medicine, and more. We aim to transform healthcare with timely, relevant real-world evidence.

To learn more about Atropos Health, visit www.atroposhealth.com or connect through LinkedIn or follow on X (Twitter) @AtroposHealth.