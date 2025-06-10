Affinity Interactive Announces Sale of DRF Bets to 1/ST TECHNOLOGY

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affinity Interactive (the “Company”), the parent company of Daily Racing Form (DRF) announced today the successful sale of its advance-deposit wagering (ADW) platform, DRF Bets, to 1/ST TECHNOLOGY, a division of 1/ST, and the parent company of online betting brands 1/ST BET and Xpressbet. Effective Tuesday, June 10, 2025, Xpressbet will assume full ownership and operational control of the platform, rebranding the product as 1/ST BET PRO.

Affinity Interactive and 1/ST TECHNOLOGY have partnered since 2011 to bring DRF Bets to market, with Xpressbet providing back-end technology, wagering, pathways, customer service, and data security. The acquisition marks the next phase in a longstanding relationship between the two organizations.

Customers of DRF will experience a seamless and secure transition to 1/ST BET PRO, with no changes to their user credentials, wagering interface, promotions, or key benefits. Beginning June 10, existing DRF Bets users can log in at 1stbetpro.com or via the new 1/ST BET PRO app on iOS devices using their current DRF Bets credentials.

“This is a pivotal moment for Affinity Interactive and DRF,” said Scott Butera, Chief Executive Officer of Affinity Interactive, the publisher of DRF. “This strategic transaction allows us to sharpen our focus on DRF’s core strengths—premium racing data, expert handicapping, and compelling content. We are now better positioned to collaborate with a broader array of racetracks, wagering platforms, and sportsbook operators as an independent and innovative media and data company.”

As a part of Affinity Interactive’s growth strategy, DRF will accelerate its expansion into affiliate partnerships, e-commerce, and data-driven product lines. By shifting away from direct account wagering operations, DRF will deepen its commitment to providing industry-leading insights and digital tools to horseplayers and fans across the globe.

“This move enhances our ability to serve the broader horse racing and gaming ecosystems, supporting innovation, integrity, and new fan engagement,” added Butera. “We are proud of what we built with DRF Bets and are excited about this next chapter.”

For 1/ST TECHNOLOGY, the acquisition further strengthens its market position as a leader in B2C and B2B wagering technology. Each year, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY services hundreds of thousands of bettors and is responsible for the transmission of billions of dollars in wagers.

“1/ST TECHNOLOGY is committed to continuing to provide the consistent superior service and user experience DRF Bets customers have come to expect—now under the 1/ST BET PRO brand,” said 1/ST TECHNOLOGY President, Keith Johnson. “We look forward to welcoming DRF Bets customers and expanding our product offerings to horseplayers across the country and around the globe.”

Affinity Interactive and DRF remain dedicated to service the horse racing and sports betting communities through trusted journalism, digital innovation, and industry collaboration.

About Affinity Interactive

Affinity Interactive is an omni-channel media, online, and gaming industry leader with an expanded suite of casino and online gaming offerings. Combining leading regional casinos in Nevada, Missouri and Iowa with advanced technology, digital and media platforms, and an online betting presence, Affinity Interactive has nearly 1 million combined customers and is positioned to capitalize on the continued momentum in sports betting and iGaming globally. Affinity Interactive companies also include: the iconic Daily Racing Form, “America's Turf Authority since 1894” for horse racing and sports enthusiasts throughout North America, one of America’s fastest-growing online and mobile wagering platforms; and DRF Sports, which provides fans with exclusive up-to-date sports betting stats, insights and analysis on all major U.S. sports and leagues. For more information, please visit affinityinteractive.com and DRF.com.

Affinity Interactive is a portfolio company of ZCG Private Equity, the private equity fund management platform of ZCG (www.zcg.com), a leading, privately held global firm comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, and technology development and solutions.

About Daily Racing Form

Founded in 1894, Daily Racing Form (DRF) is the most trusted source for premium horse racing data, news, and analysis. For over 130 years, DRF has provided horseplayers and industry professionals with exclusive past performances, expert handicapping insights, and real-time coverage of the sport. Today, DRF continues to evolve, delivering innovative digital products and AI-powered tools that enhance the horse racing experience for bettors of all levels.

As part of its expansion, DRF has entered the sports affiliate business, leveraging its multi-channel platform to connect sports bettors with leading sportsbook operators. By combining its deep expertise in horse racing analytics with a growing presence in the broader sports betting market, DRF remains at the forefront of the gaming industry. For more information, visit www.DRF.com.

About ZCG

ZCG is a leading, privately held global firm comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, and technology development and solutions.

For nearly three decades, ZCG has invested tens of billions of dollars in private equity and credit-related strategies, through multiple economic cycles and across many industries, including consumer products, steel, steel processors, agriculture, consumer food, gaming, hospitality, manufacturing, specialty services, and automotive. ZCG’s investors include prominent global sovereign wealth funds, endowments, pension funds, insurance companies, foundations, family offices, wealth management firms, and other financial institutions in North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

ZCG has a global team comprised of approximately 400 professionals. The company is headquartered in New York, with affiliate offices located in Pune and Mumbai, India, and Riyadh, KSA. For more information, please visit www.zcg.com.

About The Stronach Group and 1/ST

The Stronach Group is a world-class technology, entertainment and real estate development company with Thoroughbred racing and pari-mutuel wagering at the core. The Stronach Group's 1/ST business (pronounced "First") is North America's preeminent Thoroughbred racing and pari-mutuel wagering company and includes the 1/ST RACING & GAMING, 1/ST CONTENT, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY and 1/ST EXPERIENCE businesses, while advocating for and driving the 1/ST HORSE CARE mission. 1/ST represents The Stronach Group's continued movement toward redefining Thoroughbred racing and the ecosystem that drives it. 1/ST RACING & GAMING drives the best-in-class racing operations and gaming offerings at the company's premier racetracks, training centers and premier events including: Santa Anita Park and San Luis Rey Downs (California); Gulfstream Park – home of the Pegasus World Cup and Palm Meadows Thoroughbred Training Center (Florida); Laurel Park, The Preakness Stakes, Rosecroft Raceway and Bowie Training Center (Maryland). 1/ST CONTENT is the operating group for 1/ST's media and content companies including: Monarch Content Management, Elite, TSG Global Wagering Solutions (GWS) and 1/ST TV. 1/ST TECHNOLOGY is racing's largest racing and gaming technology company offering world-class products via its AmTote, Xpressbet, 1/ST BET, XB SELECT, XB NET, PariMAX and Betmix brands. 1/ST EXPERIENCE blends the worlds of sports, entertainment and hospitality through innovative content development, elevated national and local venue management and hospitality, strategic partnerships, sponsorships, and procurement development. As the advocate for critical industry reforms and by making meaningful investments into aftercare programs for retired horses and jockeys, 1/ST HORSE CARE represents The Stronach Group's commitment to achieving the highest level of horse and rider care and safety standards in Thoroughbred racing on and off the track. The Stronach Group's TSG Properties is responsible for the development of the company's live, play and work communities surrounding its racing venues including: The Village at Gulfstream Park (Florida) and Paddock Pointe (Maryland). For more information, visit www.1st.com or follow @1ST_racing on Twitter or @1stracing on Instagram and Facebook.