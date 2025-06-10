Postbot Launches Pay-As-You-Go AI Receptionist to Simplify Small Business Communications

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Postbot, an innovative AI startup, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking AI receptionist service, designed to transform how small businesses manage customer calls.

"Never miss a call again — Postbot’s 24/7 AI Receptionist answers every customer with a friendly, intelligent voice for just $0.25 a minute. No setup. No commitment. Just results." Share

With no setup fees, no monthly subscriptions, and a straightforward pay-as-you-go model at just $0.25 per call minute, Postbot offers an accessible solution for businesses seeking to enhance customer engagement without the overhead of traditional staffing.

Postbot's AI receptionist provides each business with a dedicated inbound phone number, ensuring that every call is answered promptly and professionally.

Leveraging advanced natural language processing, the AI system reads and understands information directly from a business's website, enabling it to answer frequently asked questions, provide essential information, and even send appointment booking links via text message—all without human intervention.

"In an era where customer expectations are higher than ever, small businesses can't afford to miss calls," said J. Douchet, CEO of Postbot. "Our AI receptionist ensures that every customer interaction is handled efficiently, professionally, and cost-effectively."

Key Features of Postbot:

Instant Setup: Businesses can get started in seconds, with the AI system automatically configuring itself by analyzing the company's website content.

Businesses can get started in seconds, with the AI system automatically configuring itself by analyzing the company's website content. 24/7 Availability: Postbot operates around the clock, ensuring that no call goes unanswered, even outside of regular business hours.

Postbot operates around the clock, ensuring that no call goes unanswered, even outside of regular business hours. Natural Language Interaction: The AI communicates with callers in a natural, conversational manner, providing a seamless customer experience.

The AI communicates with callers in a natural, conversational manner, providing a seamless customer experience. Multilingual Support: Postbot supports multiple languages, catering to a diverse customer base.

Postbot supports multiple languages, catering to a diverse customer base. Compliance Ready: Designed with HIPAA and GDPR compliance in mind, Postbot is suitable for businesses in regulated industries.

Since its soft launch, Postbot has been adopted by clients across various sectors, including healthcare, legal, wellness, and home services. The service has garnered praise for its ease of use, reliability, and the immediate value it provides to small business owners.

Postbot has been selected as an upcoming startup by Goldman Sach’s 10,000 Small Business, Nvidia’s Inception Program, Nasdaq’s Connection Circle and as an AI vendor of University of Florida’s Mentor Protege Program.

To learn more about Postbot and to activate your AI receptionist today, visit http://post.bot.

To open your FREE Postbot AI Receptionist, visit http://start.post.bot.