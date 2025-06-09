KBRA Assigns AA- Rating for El Paso County Hospital District, TX - Limited Tax; Affirms Rating for Parity Bonds; Outlook is Stable

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA- to the El Paso County Hospital District, TX General Obligation Bonds, Series 2025. Concurrently, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of AA- for El Paso County Hospital District, TX - Limited Tax. The Outlook is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating action reflects the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

The District is the only safety net healthcare provider in the County and plays a critical role within the County’s public health mission.

A growing tax base continues to generate strong property tax revenues for the District, thus supporting voter-authorized debt obligations.

District’s ad valorem tax rate is well below the State Constitutional limit.

Credit Challenges

Proposed capital initiatives may place upward pressure on operating expenses.

Macroeconomic environment has placed upward pressure on wages.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Diversification of revenue mix to include a more sizable percentage of commercially-insured payors.

A meaningful improvement in socioeconomic metrics.

For Downgrade

Significant secular deceleration or declines in tax base growth pressuring ad valorem tax support.

Trend of sharply increasing operating deficits requiring substantial increases in property tax support.

