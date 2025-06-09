Wisk Advances Its Autonomy Capabilities; SkyGrid to Become a Wisk Subsidiary

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wisk Aero, a leading Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company and developer of the first all-electric, self-flying air taxi in the U.S., today announced that SkyGrid, an AAM Third-Party Service Provider (TSP), will become a subsidiary of Wisk. Through their strategic alignment, Wisk and SkyGrid will work together to address the critical challenges necessary for expanding safe, efficient, and autonomous flight and collaborate on their shared goal of bringing Wisk’s Generation 6 aircraft to market.

Wisk, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Boeing, is currently progressing through Type Certification with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for its Generation 6 autonomous aircraft. SkyGrid will support Wisk’s future operations with tailored digital solutions that enhance real-time situational awareness, seamless airspace integration, and advanced decision-making. These capabilities not only enable safe operations but are essential for scaling autonomous aviation as demand continues to grow.

“To unlock the full potential of Advanced Air Mobility, we must also have advanced airspace,” said Sebastien Vigneron, CEO of Wisk. “By collaborating with SkyGrid, we're vertically integrating our own aircraft autonomy technologies with their established airspace automation capabilities, accelerating the path to safer, more efficient air travel in the national airspace system.”

This collaboration will be instrumental in enabling Automated Flight Rules, a crucial component for the safe and efficient integration of autonomous aircraft into the national airspace. SkyGrid, with its aircraft-agnostic platform, will continue to support a targeted and strategic external customer base across airspace integration, autonomous aviation, and Air Traffic Management (ATM) automation. By leveraging its advanced technology and expertise, SkyGrid enables scalable, interoperable solutions that serve a wide range of vehicle types and mission profiles.

“This alignment with Wisk marks an important step in the advancement of autonomous aviation,” said Jia Xu, CEO of SkyGrid. “By deploying our comprehensive airspace integration capabilities with Wisk’s autonomous eVTOL technology, we are paving a path to safe, efficient, and increasingly autonomous operations for all. Together, we are doing the hard, practical, and necessary work to unlock aviation autonomy and digital airspace.”

The future of autonomous flight demands collaboration across the industry, from regulators and research institutions to stakeholders globally. SkyGrid and Wisk are working together to advance autonomy through the development of future airspace operations, global deployment opportunities, and sustained testing and operational validation. This partnership helps ensure that advancements in AAM are practical, scalable, and responsive to the evolving needs of the industry.

About Wisk

Wisk is an Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company dedicated to creating a future for air travel that elevates people, communities, and aviation. Wisk is developing the first autonomous, passenger-carrying electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxi in the U.S. Wisk is a fully-owned Boeing subsidiary and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with locations around the world. With over a decade of experience and over 1750+ test flights, Wisk is shaping the future of daily commutes and urban travel, safely and sustainably. Learn more about Wisk here.

About SkyGrid

SkyGrid, a Boeing Company, exists to open the sky for autonomous flight. Based in Austin, Texas, SkyGrid builds high-assurance third-party services to enable the safe operation and integration of autonomous aircraft. SkyGrid also acts as the operational nexus for Advanced Air Mobility, integration, and managing data, infrastructure, access, and traffic to support scaled operations.